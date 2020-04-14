During the day’s daily briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump was asked about the voting in the state.

“Look, the Supreme Court — well, of course they were right, because what the Democrats wanted — and you know why this happened,” Trump said. “I supported a man named Justice Kelly, who’s — Daniel Kelly, highly respected justice. And I supported him just the other day — social media. I know of him. He’s a — just a, you know, fantastic judge, justice. And I endorsed him.”

“And as soon as I endorsed him,” Trump continued, “they wanted to move the election. They didn’t want to move the election. As soon as I endorsed him, the Wisconsin Democrats say, ‘Oh, let’s move the election to two months later.’ They didn’t mind having the election until I endorsed him, which is very interesting. Now they talk about, ‘Oh, safety, safety.’ Well, it was 15 minutes after I put out an endorsement that they said, ‘We have to move the election.’ They didn’t want to move the election before that.”

It seems redundant to say on a day when The WashintonPost reports that Trump has made more than 18,000 false or misleading statements as president but: Trump’s claims about the election were false. There’s no indication that Evers wanted to move the election for any reason other than the coronavirus. There’s no reason to think that Evers was worried about Trump’s endorsement; after all, Trump’s endorsement track record is essentially a coin flip. Other Republicans argued that Evers was spooked by the number of absentee ballots being filed in Republican areas, a slightly different but related claim, but one for which there’s no robust evidence.

In fact, there’s some evidence to the contrary: Kelly, the incumbent, lost to liberal challenger Jill Karofsky by a wide margin.

It took a week for the results of the vote to be published, since part of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowed for ballots postmarked by Election Day to be included in the count. On Monday night, we got county-level results for both the Wisconsin Supreme Court race and for the Democratic presidential primary. That primary came to an effective end the day after last week’s voting when Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) dropped out of the race, even before learning that former vice president Joe Biden won Wisconsin easily.

What happened in Wisconsin was that Democrats voted more than Republicans. This isn’t really surprising, given that there was a semi-contested Democratic primary underway and no contest on the Republican side. Turnout was down in both parties’ primaries relative to 2016, but in every county turnout fell less on the Democratic side. On average, the Democratic vote in 2020 dropped 10 percent in every county. The Republican vote dropped by nearly 40 percent.

In three counties in particular — ones instrumental to Trump’s 2016 victory in Wisconsin during the general election — the differences in turnout were stark. In Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties, all of which ring Milwaukee, Democratic primary turnout was up as Republican turnout fell.

That’s important not for Biden’s sake but for Karofsky’s. There was a state Supreme Court election in Wisconsin last year, too, in which the conservative candidate narrowly beat the liberal one. Turnout for the Kelly-Karofsky race was up in nearly every county relative to the 2019 contest, with bigger turnout for the liberal candidates than for the conservatives. Karofsky got an average of 43 percent more votes in each county than the candidate last year. Kelly’s improvement was only about 17 percent.

Again, take Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties. The conservative justice gained a net 68,000 votes in those counties last year, more than 10 times his eventual margin of victory. But Kelly won each county by narrower margins across the board, about 14 percentage points less on average. He still won more votes in those counties, but nearly 16,000 votes less than the conservative netted last year. In only two of the state’s 72 counties did Kelly’s margin improve relative to the conservative candidate in 2019.

Why? Certainly in large part it’s because of the two graphs above. Democrats came out to vote in a contested presidential primary while Republicans were likely less motivated to do so. There were probably other factors at play, including frustration by Democrats at the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision. But the breadth of Karofsky’s victory is probably due largely to interest in the presidential primary.

When Sanders dropped out on Wednesday, I was curious why he had stayed in an essentially unwinnable primary race, forcing voters to go to the polls under dangerous conditions, when he dropped out before the results were even revealed. The answer, as someone pointed out on Twitter, was probably that Sanders was focused on Karofsky’s victory, as well. We don’t yet have data on Election Day results versus absentee votes, but maintaining a contested election in the state through the day of the primary itself may well be why Karofsky will go to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.