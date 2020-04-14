Keith Gambrell, 33, the son of Cheryl Fowler and the stepson of Gary Fowler, said his mother was taken to Henry Ford after she was turned away Tuesday night from Beaumont Hospital in Grosse Pointe, despite having a high temperature.

Beaumont Health can't comment because of federal health privacy laws, said spokeswoman Maryanne MacLeod. Beaumont, which is Michigan's largest hospital system, has about 1,500 workers — including 500 nurses — off the job because of coronavirus symptoms, the Free Press reported Monday.

Gambrell’s stepfather, Gary Fowler, who raised him and whom he considered his father, tried unsuccessfully to get tested [at] three different places and was repeatedly told he probably just had bronchitis, Gambrell said.

Gambrell, who was not sure whether his stepfather had a primary care physician, said Fowler went to Beaumont in Grosse Pointe about two weeks ago, then to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit on Friday, followed by Detroit Receiving Hospital, and finally back to Beaumont on Sunday. None would test him for coronavirus, he said.

“I just feel like no one is trying to help the black community,” said Gambrell, who owns a cleaning company and lives in Detroit. “They send black people home to die.”