Karofsky’s win came despite significant hurdles. A sitting Supreme Court judge in Wisconsin hasn’t lost reelection in a dozen years, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. And Wisconsin Republicans played a key role in allowing that state’s primary to go forward last week with in-person voting in the middle of a pandemic. Democrats credibly accused Republicans of wanting low turnout so Kelly would win and keep his seat.

AD

AD

Democrats won that race anyway, and now have a chance to stop a purge of voter rolls before the 2020 election, a purge they fear will make Democratic-leaning, lower-propensity voters less likely to vote in the November elections.

But this election-year win for Democrats was just the latest victory for them in Wisconsin in the Trump era.

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats won the ultimate prize by unseating Republican Gov. Scott Walker. They also unseated the Republican lieutenant governor and Republican secretary of state, a sweep of competitive statewide elections.

They won the open state treasurer race, kept the secretary of state position and easily kept Tammy Baldwin in the U.S. Senate. They won another state Supreme Court seat, which means in two years, they’ve picked up two seats on this all-important court for voting-rights issues. (Though conservatives so dominated the court that even with those wins, the court still leans conservative 4-3.)

AD

AD

Even before the midterm elections, Democrats were showing off their strength in this state that Trump won. In January 2018, they won a special election for a state Senate seat by 9 percentage points — despite the fact that a Republican had held it since 2000.

That’s not to say every election since Trump won has gone well for Wisconsin Democrats. They won another special election for a state Senate seat in 2018, only to lose it several months later. And a liberal candidate for yet another Wisconsin Supreme Court seat narrowly lost in 2019. That means even with Monday’s win, progressives fall short of a majority on that court and don’t have another chance to flip it until 2023, when the next 10-year term is up.

And in the 2018 elections, Democrats failed to take former House speaker Paul D. Ryan’s congressional seat (but that was always a long shot for them). They only picked up one state legislative seat, but Wisconsin also has some of the most gerrymandered state legislative and congressional districts in the nation, with electoral lines drawn to protect Republicans even in a Democratic surge. Democrats are in such a deficit in Wisconsin’s state legislature that they won’t control the map-drawing process in 2021 — though having Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in office gives them at least one seat at the table.

AD

AD

But overall, in a state that could determine who wins the White House in 2020, Democrats have shown a consistent pattern of winning — so much so that in the case of this Supreme Court win, it’s surprised even them sometimes.

Democrats have also done well in two other major presidential swing states — Michigan and Pennsylvania — which are both states Trump narrowly won in 2016 and will likely be key to his reelection hopes.

In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats picked up the governor’s seat in Michigan. (That’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a potential vice presidential pick for Joe Biden and someone Trump has been attacking over the coronavirus.) Michigan Democrats also swept state executive races and picked up two congressional seats.

AD

In Pennsylvania, Democrats flipped three congressional seats (thanks in part to a redistricting case gone their way), easily kept the governor’s mansion and picked up five state Senate seats and 11 state House seats.

AD

Things have gone so well for Democrats in Michigan and in Pennsylvania that in both states, they have a shot in a good election year to pick up the majority in the state houses, said Carolyn Fiddler, communications director for liberal political blog Daily Kos and a state elections expert. Both seemed a long shot after the 2016 elections.

Of course, the coronavirus provides a massive question mark for both parties. If the virus is still raging in November, will states be able to set up mail-in voting in time, or will voters have to crowd into polls to vote? The conventional wisdom, as expressed by Trump himself, is that mail-in voting expands the voter pool and helps Democrats. So if Wisconsin Republicans were trying to provide a framework for how their party could successfully have an election during the coronavirus pandemic, well, it failed.

“I think it indicates to Republicans that their use of the coronavirus as voter suppression tactic does have the potential to backfire,” Fiddler said.