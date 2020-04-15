Nationally, some trends are emerging:

Voting rights advocates worry that moving to all-mail voting will disenfranchise people with disabilities and those who don’t have a fixed address, like homeless people or college students.

Some Republican leaders are hesitant to relieve strict rules about absentee voting (like having a witness sign off on your ballot).

No group has been successful in asking the courts to step in and change how politicians set up elections.

Here’s an overview of some of the biggest brewing battles.

1. Texas: In March, Texas Democrats left failed negotiations with Republican leaders about whether to vote by mail and sued instead. They asked the courts to agree that avoiding getting coronavirus was reason enough to request an absentee ballot, and that voters should be able to list it under the “sickness or physical condition” statute of Texas’s strict absentee voter law, which requires an excuse for not voting in person.

Result: Later that month, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) postponed the May runoff — which will determine the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate — until July. When asked whether expanded mail voting for July and the November elections were a possibility, Abbott said “everything is on the table.”

2. Kentucky: Kentucky is one of many states with power split between the political parties and brewing political drama over voting. The state already moved its primary to June but hasn’t made any decisions on whether to expand mail-in voting. On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) vetoed a measure by the Republican-controlled legislature that would require the Republican secretary of state to sign off on any changes Beshear made to how people vote. Beshear’s office said it “would limit his flexibility during this unprecedented time to respond decisively.” Secretary of State Michael Adams (R) called on the legislature to override the veto, saying he deserves to be consulted.

Beshear also vetoed a new voter-ID law, saying it would be difficult to impossible for people to get photo IDs in the middle of a pandemic.

Result: The legislature was in its final days of session Tuesday and Wednesday. They already overrode Beshear’s veto on voter ID.

3. Maryland: This isn’t so much a partisan debate as a legal debate about whether changing to mail-in voting disenfranchises people with disabilities, such as those with impaired vision.

Maryland’s state election board originally proposed changing the April 28 congressional special election to all-mail voting, but then reversed itself after state Democratic leaders and voting rights advocates, including those for people with disabilities, said some in-person polling locations need to be open. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) also called into question whether federal and state law even allows eliminating all in-person voting.

Result: The April special congressional election will have some in-person voting and so, likely, will the June primary. “The number of voters who are going to need these voting centers is so small, and yet for them the voting center is such a big deal,” elections board member Kelley Howells told the Baltimore Sun.

4. Wisconsin, again: The state’s Supreme Court said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) didn’t have the authority to unilaterally move last week’s primary. But what about a special congressional election? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Evers is “taking a close look” at delaying the May election for an open congressional seat, with his legal advisers saying this is not a regularly scheduled election and thus Evers has the authority to move it.

Result: We’ll see. Neither candidate wants the election to be delayed. The Republican in that race would prefer the election go forward more or less as normal and accused Evers of “playing politics.” The Democratic candidate wants mostly mail-in voting.

5. Nevada: Nevada is having the same debate as Wisconsin, but with the parties on opposite sides. Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske wants to mostly vote by mail in the June primary.

But Democrats are threatening to sue her for not allowing more in-person voting (Las Vegas would only have one polling place, for example). Nevada typically has a robust early-voting system, and as such nearly 90 percent of Nevada voters vote in person. Democrats are worried people won’t understand how to vote by mail, or people who are displaced because of coronavirus may not get their ballots. “Converting to an all-mail election in a matter of weeks represents a major departure for Nevada voters,” attorneys for the state Democratic Party write in a recent letter to Cegavske. Democrats also want her to automatically mail ballots to all registered voters, even those who haven’t voted recently.

Result: We’ll see. The Nevada Independent reports that Cegavske has said it would cost more money to mail ballots to all registered voters and that expanding in-person polling places could threaten people’s safety.

6. Ohio: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and the state’s Republican-controlled legislature decided not to delay its April 28 presidential primary (which was already delayed from March), instead attempting to set up an all-mail election. But voting rights groups sued, arguing that there wasn’t enough time to ensure that everyone got their ballots and warning that “millions” could be disenfranchised.

Result: A federal court in Ohio ruled against delaying the primary further, saying it didn’t have standing to overthrow an unanimous decision by Ohio lawmakers on how to hold the primary: “The Constitution does not require the best plan, just a lawful one,” the judge wrote.

7. Alabama: Alabama is one of a minority of states that requires voters who request an absentee ballot to give a reason for doing so. There, the Republican governor and Republican secretary of state appear to be at odds about whether to eliminate that extra step. Secretary of State John Merrill has supported a bill to get rid of it and has advised voters that they can check “illness” on their absentee application if they’re worried about getting coronavirus and want to vote by mail, reports AL.com.

But Gov. Kay Ivey said she wants to keep the excuse requirement on absentee voting because she fears fraud otherwise. She will be voting by absentee in the July runoff, which will decide who will be the Republican U.S. Senate nominee.

Result: There doesn’t seem to be any significant challenge to Ivey’s position, so it’s possible Alabama’s limits on absentee ballots stay.

8. New Mexico: Democratic leaders have expanded absentee voting, but county election officials want to move entirely to all-mail voting. So 27 of them have filed a petition to ask the state Supreme Court to allow them to conduct all-mail voting. “If we don’t do something, people will die,” state Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto (D) told the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Result: On Tuesday, the state’s highest court said it could not order the state to do all-mail voting. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) praised that decision, saying she fears for voters’ safety with any in-person voting.

In-person voting poses a grave threat of heightened transmission of #COVID19. I remain confident NM's primary election can be conducted almost entirely if not entirely through mail to ensure the safest possible exercise of New Mexicans' right to vote.https://t.co/OaMZrdDuZq — Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) April 15, 2020

9. North Carolina: North Carolina has some of the strictest absentee-voter regulations in the nation, requiring a voter to have two witnesses or a notary sign their mail-in ballot. The state’s board of elections recommended eliminating that requirement for the November election, but the state’s top Republican lawmaker, Senate leader Phil Berger, is opposed. The reason he cited in an interview with North Carolina radio station WFAE: Election fraud in 2018 with mail-in ballots that benefited a Republican candidate for Congress and ended up forcing a do-over election.

Result: To be determined.

10. Pennsylvania: Election leaders in some of the state’s most populous counties are asking Gov. Tom Wolf (D) to let them hold the state’s June 2 primary entirely by mail.