“The reason also is they’re [a] different kind of states,” Trump said. “They have lots of room. They have fewer people, and they have lots of room, and that’s one of the primary reasons.”

AD

AD

The problem with that theory, of course, is that even in places where there’s a lot of space — places such as in rural Iowa — there are still locations in which people can easily spread the virus.

One of the major employers in Louisa County is a pork processing plant located in the town of Columbus Junction. At the beginning of April, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in the county, but an outbreak at the plant has pushed the county’s total to nearly 200.

Louisa County has more cases of the coronavirus for every 1,000 residents than does New York City.

The outbreak in Columbus Junction, the Des Moines Register wrote, has “sparked fears not only for the employees’ health but also for the vitality of this small town and the continuity of the nation’s meat supply.”

AD

It’s obviously true that the impact of the pandemic has been felt most dramatically in New York City. Data from Johns Hopkins University show that more than 10,000 people have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than 110,000 infections have been confirmed.

The density of cases in New York City introduces a different problem for less-dense areas of the country, one that’s reflected in the microcosm of Louisa County: The virus doesn’t stop at county borders. A number of the counties with the most cases per capita in the United States are places that are on the outskirts of New York City: Westchester County, to the city’s north, and over in New Jersey. That holds elsewhere, too. In Louisiana, several of the counties with the most cases per capita are ones in the vicinity of New Orleans, even though the population density in those places is lower.

The chart above, contrasting population density with per-capita spread of the coronavirus, uses lines to show some of those clusters.

AD

AD

But notice the outliers. There’s Blaine County, Idaho, which apparently saw a surge in cases thanks to infected tourists. In Randolph County, Ga., an outbreak likely stemmed from an infected attendee at a funeral. Drop one infected person from outside a less densely populated area into even a localized pocket of density, and case totals can spike.

Put another way: Personal distance is not a substitute for social distancing.

In the past week, the counties with the biggest increases in new cases have been mostly ones with low population density. In a lot of cases, the total number of infections is small. (An increase of 1,000 percent can be a jump from 2 to 22 confirmed cases — or an increase from 2,000 to 22,000.) In some cases, though, it’s not.

Notice Delaware County, Okla. Its population is about 42,000, with 57 people per square mile. From April 7 to 14, though, it saw a 446 percent jump in the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Other counties with more than 50 cases that saw big increases (such as Wyandotte County, Kan., or Pulaski County, Ark.) are tied to bigger cities. That’s not what happened in Delaware County.

AD

AD

In Delaware County, the surge is a function of an outbreak at a densely populated location within the county’s borders: a nursing home. It’s the worst possible place for an outbreak to happen, given the correlation between age and mortality related to the virus. Nonetheless, that’s the situation and the reason Delaware County is worth pointing out.