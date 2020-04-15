Public health experts and government officials say the opposite: the nation’s covid-19 death toll is most likely an undercount. On Tuesday New York announced a revised count that added more than 3,700 additional people. These cases were believed to have died from covid-19 but were never tested.
A lack of testing in the early stages of the pandemic in the United States means people who most likely died of covid-19 were not tested at the time. There’s also recently been a spike in at-home deaths in several cities, which could be related to covid-19 but are going undetected and unreported.
We investigated this issue in a fact check in March. Watch our video above for a breakdown on how the death toll is being counted.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
Send us facts to check by filling out this form
Sign up for The Fact Checker weekly newsletter
The Fact Checker is a verified signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network code of principles