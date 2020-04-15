Neither case is based on accurate data or facts. The argument — that patients who have died from other illnesses are wrongly being classified as covid-19 deaths — has been debunked by health experts on Trump’s coronavirus task force.

These experts and government officials say the opposite: the nation’s covid-19 death toll is most likely an undercount. On Tuesday New York announced a revised count that added more than 3,700 people. These people were believed to have died from covid-19 but were never tested.

A lack of testing in the early stages of the pandemic in the United States means people who most likely died of covid-19 were not tested. There’s also recently been a spike in at-home deaths in several cities, which could be related to covid-19 but are going undetected and unreported.

We investigated this issue in a fact check in March. Watch our video above for a breakdown on how the death toll is being counted.

