If your job is instead to be the county official deciding if businesses should reopen, your view of testing is a bit different. Among your responsibilities is determining the spread of the coronavirus in the area — answering the question posed above. Reopening isn’t flipping a switch. It’s opening a faucet. The extent of flow of economic activity depends on the extent of the virus. Rampant infections mean a lockdown until the spread is better contained. Minimal infections mean a great ability to allow people to interact. But that, too, demands knowing when and if the coronavirus returns and to what extent. It, again, means testing.

We can put it more simply. Allowing life to return to normal depends on understanding how close to normal things actually are. That means being able to track how pervasive the virus is.

In the middle of March, testing capacity in the United States ramped up quickly. Day after day, the increase in tests conducted nationally increased exponentially. By the end of the month, though, the number of tests plateaued. Early this month, the number jumped up again, but for another week or two, sat at a new plateau. On Wednesday, the COVID Tracking Project logged more than 160,000 tests, the second most that had been tracked in one day.

How many tests are actually needed? It depends on whom you ask. One plan for reopening the economy written by a former administrator of the Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, puts the figure at about 3.8 million people a week — an average of more than 540,000 a day. That’s a relatively conservative estimate. A white paper from the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics estimates that the number of daily tests needed would be in the millions or tens of millions.

The health of the economy probably also relies on other factors. One is rapidity. A test which takes days or a week to complete is much less useful than a test that gives results within 15 minutes. (Such tests exist, though they are at low capacity.) The latter allows someone who tests negative to return to work immediately. The former requires a few days off work, unnecessarily. Assuming the second factor is in place: accuracy. A restaurant owner who has an employee cleared to work on the basis of a false negative may quickly see problems escalate.

These considerations are immediately appreciable to anyone assessing the current state of the pandemic in the United States. Yet, for some reason, these are not considerations that have made much of an impact on President Trump as he calls for the economy to gear back up.

During an interview with the Associated Press on Tuesday, White House coronavirus task force member Anthony S. Fauci explained that the country wasn't ready for testing at the sort of scale suggested above.

“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said.

That afternoon, Trump was asked about Fauci’s comments: Would such a system be in place by May 1, the date Trump has repeatedly identified as the target for scaling back social distancing measures?

“The individual governors have testing. The individual governors — we have many forms of testing, and new testing is being developed,” Trump replied. “Our country has to get open, and it will get open, and it will get open safely and hopefully quickly. Some areas quicker than other areas, but there’s tremendous testing, and the governors will use whatever testing is necessary and if they’re not satisfied with their testing, they shouldn’t open. But they’ll use whatever’s testing — whatever testing is necessary.”

Trump’s actual answer lies in the middle there: Governors shouldn’t scale back distancing measures if “they aren’t satisfied” with testing. Which most governors presumably won’t be, given Fauci’s assessment. Yet Trump surrounds his answer with vague defenses of the country’s testing system — a focus of criticism for months — and of his desire to get the economy back on track.

On Wednesday, Trump held calls with business leaders aimed at figuring out how to scale back the distancing measures. Over and over, the executives made the same request: better testing. More testing. And testing that covers both of our hypotheticals, tests to track the spread of the coronavirus in the community and tests that allow businesses to protect their workforces.

Did that message sink in? The question was raised again during Wednesday afternoon's briefing, which took place after the calls.

He again insisted on touting the quality of the tests — fighting last month’s fight — and pushed the question onto governors.

“We want the states to administer these tests, for the most part,” Trump said. “But we're standing behind them. We have great tests. We have done more testing now than any country, as you know, in the world, by far. We have the best tests of any country in the world.”

He noted that administration of the tests would need to be done locally.

“We want them to do it,” Trump said, “we’re not going to be running a parking lot in Arkansas, we’re not going to be running a parking lot where you have a Walmart, which has been great, by the way. Walmart has done a fantastic job, but where you have a testing center and running that from Washington, D.C., the states are much better equipped to do it. But, we’ll be working with the states, we’re standing behind the states, we’re going to work very closely with the governors in terms of that, getting additional equipment.”

This is a shift in its own right. During a news briefing in the Rose Garden one month ago, Trump hyped his outreach to businesses in which they committed to using their parking lots for mobile testing centers. Now Trump insists the federal government shouldn’t be in the business of such testing centers.

An NPR review of the pledges Trump made in that briefing found that only eight such sites had been opened nationally. In explaining why Target hadn’t opened any, a spokesman for the company explained it was waiting for word from “federal, state and local officials.”

This is a pattern we’ve seen again and again. Trump makes bold pronouncements about what is to come and, when it doesn’t arrive as expected, he pushes the fault elsewhere. He’s been touting testing capacity and innovation for weeks, but the scale of testing isn’t improving dramatically. He’s been talking about gearing up the economy, but sidestepping concerns about America’s readiness to do so.

What will happen after Trump’s announcement about scaling back social distancing measures is exactly what happened in the first place: Governors will take the lead in assessing the viability of doing so. Most, over the short term, will decide against it. Many will do so in consultation with neighboring governors, understanding that the coronavirus is indifferent to state lines.