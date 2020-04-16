Since he can’t order state leaders to open the country by May 1 like he wants to, Trump is framing his efforts as guiding governors on what to do. He’ll hold a call Thursday afternoon with governors across the nation to give “guidelines” on how to reopen their economies.

Trump’s plan to lead the way on reopening the economy is near the reverse of his approach to protecting Americans and health-care workers from the virus. On that, Trump has willingly taken a back seat to the states. He repeatedly deflects blame on the depleting federal stockpile of medical equipment on governors for not stockpiling their own. He declined to put pressure on the Republican governor of Florida to keep people at home, and he declined to put he nation under a stay-at-home order even as one of his top medical advisers publicly said it makes sense. Now, he’s leaving testing (a critical component of reopening everything) up to the states.

AD

AD

Trump and his defenders say it’s federalism at work. He’s letting state leaders decide what’s best for their individual states. His critics say Trump is showing an unwillingness to lead at a politically perilous time for him. Trump told governors last month his administration would be the “backup” for states in crisis, reported The Washington Post. “We don’t need a backup,” responded Washington Gov. Tom Inslee (D). “We need a Tom Brady.”

But when it comes to an action Trump sees as more beneficial politically — getting back to normal — he’s been much more upfront; so much so that this week he tried to ignore what the Constitution pretty clearly states isn’t allowable for him. “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total,” he asserted Monday.

He can’t do that, and so on Tuesday, he tried to rethread reality back into what he said. Now, he is appearing to take action reopening the economy, but really he is just sitting in an advisory role by “authorizing” governors to make their own decisions.

AD

AD

“I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening and a very powerful reopening plan of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate,” he announced Tuesday.

By Wednesday, he was framing his authorizations as “guidelines” for governors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have been working on a strategy to give guidance to governors and local officials about how they can try to slowly and safely ease stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

In other words, it’s Trump telling states what to do without forcing them to do it. If things go smoothly; great. He was the one “authorizing” them to take these actions. If some governors follow his guidelines and infections spike in a state that let people go back to work too early, well, Trump can say he handed governors the plan and it was that leader who implemented it.

AD

AD

That’s particularly politically useful to Trump in the current coronavirus landscape. The most hard-hit states right now are led by Democratic governors (New York, Michigan and Illinois), though that could easily change.

But Trump’s plan to appear to lead governors is not without risk to him. Even though his abilities to reopen the economy are limited, he’s been leading the national conversation on reopening. He has made no secret about his desire to open the economy, once predicting it would be done by Easter. The Washington Post reports he regularly asks, “When can we reopen?"

AD

AD

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is head of the National Governors Association, said Thursday that now “would be the worst possible time to lift restrictions.”

Hogan nor any other governor has to follow Trump’s guidelines and timelines. But what happens if governors more inclined to prioritize the economy over the virus take his advice, and open up their states too soon? Or in the case of states that haven’t been hit yet, open it up just as the virus is starting to spread there?