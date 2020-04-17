AD

In March, Trump repeatedly touted the availability of tests even as completed tests lagged far behind reported testing availability, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

“Anybody that wants a test can get a test,” Trump said on March 6.

At the time, the United States had completed 2,252 tests.

“[There will be] 1.4 million tests on board next week and 5 million within a month,” Trump said on March 13. “I doubt we’ll need anywhere near that.”

At the time the United States had completed 16,665 tests.

By March 18, Trump had pivoted to blaming the Obama administration.

“We inherited a very obsolete system,” Trump falsely said at the time, ignoring that his administration designed the tests, and his Food and Drug Administration waited nearly a month to loosen regulations to allow hospital labs to develop their own coronavirus tests.

One week later, Trump had shifted to touting completed tests.

“We now are doing more testing than anybody, by far,” he said on March 25, comparing U.S. testing to that of South Korea. At the time, the United States had tested six times less per capita than had South Korea.

By April 10, Trump was downplaying the need for widespread testing.

“We’re going to do testing, but you don’t need to test 325 to 350 million people, because number one, it’s unnecessary,” Trump said at the time. “Vast numbers — vast areas of our country don’t need this.”

On Saturday, Trump coronavirus task force member Adm. Brett P. Giroir said widespread testing “is physically impossible and it’s a poor strategy, because testing negative one day doesn’t mean you wouldn’t be positive the next day.” On Tuesday, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony S. Fauci said the United States did not yet have adequate testing and tracing in place to reopen the economy.

Over the past two weeks, the United States has completed roughly 120,000 to 160,000 tests per day, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Experts have estimated the United States needs to complete 1 million tests per day to reach per-capita testing similar to that of South Korea and 22 million tests per day to test the entire U.S. population. Trump’s former FDA administrator Scott Gottlieb has said the United States needs to test roughly 540,000 people per day to reopen the economy.

But even if the United States scales up testing, experts also say widespread contact tracing is needed to contain the virus and prevent future flare-ups.

The United States has roughly 600 officials conducting contact tracing, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield. China had 9,000 officials doing contact tracing in Wuhan alone, a city of 11 million people.

By Thursday, Trump had shifted back to touting U.S. testing capacity, 41 days after saying any American who wanted a test could get a test.