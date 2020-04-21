In an email to supporters Monday night, Biden acknowledged he likely will not keep up the fundraising pace this month as the global pandemic halted the momentum generated by his victories in March. And he said he recognized the challenges he faces in catching up with President Trump’s massive reelection war chest.

The Biden campaign entered April with $26.4 million, filings show. The Democratic National Committee and its affiliated fundraising committee, which raises money for state parties, had another $42 million on hand, filings show.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and their affiliated fundraising committees, have raised more than $1 billion toward the president’s reelection, including $212 million in the first three months of 2020, and entered April with roughly $244 million in cash on hand, filings show.

“He has a lot more money than us, and we are facing an uphill battle trying to catch up now,” Biden said in his note to supporters Monday night.

Still, Biden raised more money in the month of March than the previous two Democratic nominees did in the same month — a sign of the donor enthusiasm among Democrats for the November election. And after some technological glitches as the campaign shifted to a fully virtual fundraising schedule, donors said his campaign is getting adjusted to remote fundraising during the pandemic.

“This has been the best response I’ve ever had to any fundraising letter I’ve sent out [than] I have for 30, 40 years,” said Bill Singer, a Democratic donor and member of Biden’s national finance committee. “The people I’m talking to may have been for Warren, may have been for Buttigieg, may have been for Klobuchar or even Harris, but all that is behind them. They’re all saying, ‘We’re all in for Joe. He’s the nominee. We have to beat Trump. We have to do it.’ ”

The Democratic National Committee posted a big monthly haul of $32.5 million, more than half of which came from leftover presidential campaign funds donated by billionaire Mike Bloomberg last month. The Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund raised $2.5 million in March.