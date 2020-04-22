“Ultimately, we’re doing more testing I think than probably any of the governors even want,” President Trump said Tuesday.

Many of the 16 governors who have said they lack testing supplies have not disputed they have ample testing capacity to start to reopen, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other hindrances. Some, like New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), have said his state needs to double existing testing, while others like Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) have said his state needs to quintuple existing testing.

AD

AD

Among the testing supplies governors have said they are lacking are swabs and reagents. Some governors have called for the federal government to acquire and distribute testing supplies to the states amid a global shortage. On Sunday, President Trump said he was “preparing to use the Defense Production Act to increase swab production in one U.S. facility by over 20 million additional swabs per month,” and on Monday Trump tweeted states were “playing a very dangerous political game” by suggesting there was a shortage of testing supplies.

AD

AD

“There needs to be more testing infrastructure, more tests kits, more capacity to test,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) said Friday. “And I don’t think you’re going to find a governor in the United States who feels differently about that.”

“We’re nowhere near where we need to be on testing,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) told CNBC on Friday, citing a shortage of testing supplies.

“We have the capacity to double or triple the number of tests that we are doing, but we need some of these supplies,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Sunday. “The reagents and the swabs are absolutely essential. … And so while our capabilities are there, these important supplies are not.”

AD

AD

Iowa, Maryland, Montana, New York and Ohio announced they have secured additional supplies. It is unclear whether those additional testing supplies will be sufficient to meet federal guidelines to begin to reopen.

Late Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) praised the Trump administration for giving his state access to federal labs there, which Hogan said he had asked for from the federal government for more than a month. The lab announcement came hours after Hogan said Maryland had purchased 500,000 tests from South Korea.

AD

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) praised the Food and Drug Administration for approving a new reagent, one of the components needed for the coronavirus test. DeWine had repeatedly called for FDA approval in recent days and said the new reagent would increase Ohio’s testing capacity.

AD

Late Tuesday, Cuomo said Trump had committed to helping states get more testing supplies, but he did not know whether Trump would use the Defense Production Act to obtain them.

“We did not talk through how he’s going to do his end of the operation,” Cuomo told reporters.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has repeatedly criticized Trump for refusing to use the Defense Production Act widely to produce more supplies. During an interview with The Post on Tuesday, Pritzker said while Illinois has the capacity to perform coronavirus tests, the state still lacks the supplies to perform them.