It was a significant statement from a president who has himself been anxious to begin the process of reopening states. And it also came after Trump previously offered much-different comments — ones that vouched for Kemp’s actions.

“He’s a very capable man,” Trump said just a day earlier when asked about the situation. “He knows what he’s doing.”

But it was hardly the first time Trump has offered mixed messages — and even directly contradictory ones — on the coronavirus situation. As the outbreak has spread, Trump has often reversed himself and said things that bear no resemblance to previous statements he’s made.

Below are 11 more examples of his uneven commentary on the virus.

His ‘total’ authority vs. governors ‘call your own shots’

BEFORE

April 13: “The authority of the president of the United States having to do with the subject we’re talking about is total.” “I have the ultimate authority” on reopening the economy. “The president of the United States calls the shots.”

AFTER

April 16: “You are going to call your own shots.” “You’re gonna be calling your shots.”

The flu comparison

BEFORE

Feb. 26: “This is a flu. This is like a flu.” “Now, you treat this like a flu.” “It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for.”

AFTER

March 31: “It’s not the flu. It’s vicious.”

April 22: “Flu is very different from corona.”

On this being a pandemic

BEFORE

Jan. 22: On whether he was worried about a pandemic: “No, we’re not at all. And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China.”

AFTER

March 17: “I’ve always known this … is a pandemic. I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”

On having “control” over it

BEFORE

Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control.”

Jan. 30: “We think we have it very well under control.”

Feb. 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA.”

The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

Feb. 25: “You may ask about the coronavirus, which is very well under control in our country.”

March 15: “It’s something that we have tremendous control over.”

AFTER

March 16: “If you’re talking about the virus, no, that’s not under control for any place in the world. … I was talking about what we’re doing is under control, but I’m not talking about the virus.”

China’s handling of the virus

BEFORE

Jan. 24: “The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency.”

Feb. 7: Chinese President Xi Jinping is “strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus.”

Just had a long and very good conversation by phone with President Xi of China. He is strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the Coronavirus. He feels they are doing very well, even building hospitals in a matter of only days. Nothing is easy, but... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

Feb. 7: On whether he was concerned China was covering up the spread of the virus: “No. China is working very hard.”

AFTER

April 15: “Do you really believe those numbers in this vast country called China. … Does anybody really believe that?”

April 17: “'We don’t have the-most-in-the-world deaths. The most in the world has to be China.” (China’s official numbers are lower than ours, though there are very valid questions about their accuracy.)

The success of testing

BEFORE

March 6: “Anybody that needs a test gets a test; they’re there, they have the tests, and the tests are beautiful.” “The tests are all perfect, like the [Ukraine] letter was perfect — the transcription was perfect, right? This was not as perfect as that, but pretty good.”

March 12: “Frankly, the testing has been going very smooth.”

AFTER

April 21: “Testing is good in some cases, and in some cases it’s not.”

The media’s coverage of the virus

BEFORE

Feb. 28: “You wonder if the press is in hysteria mode."

AFTER

April 13: Trump plays a bunch of video clips of media members downplaying the coronavirus, with the headline, “The media minimized the risk from the start.”

On calling it the ‘Chinese virus’

BEFORE

March 18: “It’s not racist at all. No. Not at all. It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate.”

AFTER

March 24: “Look, everyone knows it came out of China, but I decided we shouldn’t make any more of a big deal out of it. I think I’ve made a big deal. I think people understand it.”

March 26: “It got out there and I started calling it the Chinese virus, and everybody picked it up. And, you know, I’m not looking to do that. Look, it’s better to have a good relationship.”

March 26: “This was a Chinese virus. But I don’t have to say it, if they feel so strongly about it."

On New York’s need for ventilators

BEFORE

March 29: “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators."

AFTER

Later March 29: After it was noted that he’s said that governors don’t actually need the equipment they ask for, “I didn’t say that. Come on."

AFTER THAT

April 17: “[New York Gov. Andrew] Cuomo ridiculously wanted ’40 thousand Ventilators. We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plenty.”

Cuomo ridiculously wanted “40 thousand Ventilators”. We gave him a small fraction of that number, and it was plenty. State should have had them in stockpile! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Pulling back on WHO funding

BEFORE

April 7: “We’re going to put a hold on money spent to the [World Health Organization]. We’re going to put a very powerful hold on it.”

AFTER

April 7, 17 minutes later: “I mean, I’m not saying I’m going to do it, but we’re going to look at it.”

On chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine being a ‘game changer’

BEFORE

March 19: “We think it has a very serious — a very good impact on what we’re talking about with respect to the virus. So you’ll take a look at that. Then you can coordinate with us. But I think, to me, that’s a game-changer.”

AFTER

April 21: After a Veterans Affairs study indicated the treatment could be counterproductive, “I don’t know of the report. Obviously, there have been some very good reports and perhaps this one is not a good report. But we’ll be looking at it.”