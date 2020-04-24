“Washington shouldn’t be doing that,” he said the next day. “We can’t be thinking about a Walmart parking lot that’s 2,000 miles away where we’re doing testing, but a governor of a state can, and a mayor can, and right down the line.”

He said something similar on April 15. And on April 16. And on April 22. Over and over, Trump has criticized the idea that the federal government should be figuring out whether there should be a testing facility outside a Target in whatever state.

There are three bits of context in which this insistence should be considered. The least important, really, is that it was Trump himself who first raised the idea of having testing facilities in parking lots.

“We’ve been in discussions with pharmacies and retailers to make drive-through tests available in the critical locations identified by public health professionals,” Trump said March 13. “The goal is for individuals to be able to drive up and be swabbed without having to leave your car.”

He introduced the chief executive of Walmart.

“When we got the call yesterday from the White House, we were eager to do our part to help serve the country,” Doug McMillon said. “And given what we’re facing, that’s certainly important to do. We should all be doing that. So we’ve been asked to make portions of our parking lot available in select locations in the beginning, and scaling over time as supply increases, so that people can experience the drive-through experience that the president described.”

It’s somewhat moot. An NPR investigation this month found that Walmart had opened only two such locations. Target hadn’t opened any, while waiting on instructions from authorities.

Another important bit of context here is that the federal government has, at other times, been very active in providing localized resources for states — and Trump’s been happy to take credit.

On more than two dozen occasions over the past three weeks, Trump has boasted about how the military built field hospitals under his direction. Over and over, he’s talked about the facility set up at the Javits Center in New York City. Over and over, he’s talked about how Louisiana ended up not needing a hospital that the government was working on.

The most important bit of context for Trump’s comments, though, is that he has simultaneously sought to take credit for the country’s coronavirus testing capacity while demanding that states bear accountability for any complaints about it.

“We had more testing than all of those nations put together that we mentioned the other day — all of them put together,” Trump insisted Wednesday night. “And we’re going to be, within two weeks, at a level that nobody has ever even seen before.”

According to data from the COVID Tracking Project, the United States is nearing 5 million tests for the virus, a figure substantially higher than any other country.

On a per capita basis, though, the United States continues to trail behind a number of countries.

Regardless, there’s an aspect of all that testing that Trump plays down when he’s bragging about it: It’s being conducted at the state level. That’s sort of obvious in the abstract, particularly given Trump’s comments, but it’s nonetheless the case that only a smattering of the tests have been completed by the federal government.

Trump’s boast, then, deserves an asterisk.

For the past week or two, an interesting dynamic has emerged with testing. Until recently, it had plateaued, with the number of tests being conducted each day nationally holding steady at around 160,000. A surge in reported tests particularly (but not exclusively) from California this week pushed the recent average higher. But that plateau correlated to a similar plateau in new reported cases — a fairly steady rate of positive tests applied to a steady rate of completed tests meant a steady level of new cases.

Why the plateau? A lot of reasons, but one cited by governors was that they lacked the materials to conduct the tests. Depending on the test, states need swabs, reagents or protective equipment to allow the collection and analysis of a patient’s sample.

States were running short and asking Trump for help, which Trump repeatedly indicated was not as big an issue as they claimed. He also assured states repeatedly that the material they needed was coming, even though they should get it themselves.

On April 17, Trump pledged that millions of swabs would be going to the states — over the next few weeks. Two days later, he said he’d work with governors, though they should seek the material themselves. On Wednesday, he claimed that the swabs were “coming in by the millions” and were “totally ordered,” but that “we wanted the highest quality. We could have gotten a much lesser quality. We didn’t want to do that. We got the highest quality.”

This issue of testing is particularly important because Trump is simultaneously encouraging states to reopen for business. He’s insisting that they move toward relaxing social distancing measures, a shift that experts indicate requires far more testing than is happening.

“You must remember that the governors wanted to have total control over the opening of their states, but now they want to have us, the federal government, do the testing,” Trump said Sunday.

“It’s a local thing,” he added later. “And we’re going to get — we’re going to get it done to a level in a very short period of time, because all of these — all the swabs are coming in, all of the necessary materials. A lot of them, as I said, are already there, but a lot of people don’t know that yet.”

To some extent, perhaps a significant one, Trump is insisting that testing problems are a function of state problems because they have emerged as a point of repeated criticism. He has at times in recent days suggested that the media was scrambling for a way to criticize him after he successfully prevented a ventilator shortage, which is not accurate in the sense of either the accusation or his presentation of his role in producing ventilators.

“The problem is, if we did 350 — if we did 350 million tests, one for each person,” Trump said Thursday, “the media would say, ‘Oh, you should have done two for each person.’ No matter what you do, it doesn’t make any difference.”

This bit of hyperbole is also untrue. Experts indicate that hundreds of thousands or millions of tests will need to be completed each day, focused not on every American but, instead, on individuals at risk or at the workplace, to ensure that any outbreaks are contained. Trump’s own guidelines for reopening the economy mandate repeated tests for health-care workers, a testing regimen that would demand millions of tests over a short period of time.

Anthony S. Fauci, a central figure on Trump’s coronavirus task force, has indicated that testing capacity isn’t yet where it needs to be for states to reopen broadly. Asked about that Thursday, Trump said he didn’t agree with Fauci’s assessment.

Why not? Because Trump wants all of the following:

Credit for the number of tests being conducted nationally;

No blame for limits on testing at the state level;

Credit for an increase in economic activity; and

No blame for outbreaks that derive from insufficient testing as distancing measures are scaled back.

So tests overall are a sign of success, and tests at a state level are nothing to do with him.

“Again, testing is local,” Trump said Sunday. “You can’t have it both ways. Testing is a local thing. And it’s very important. It’s great. But it’s a local thing.”

Except that Trump also crows about how “we’re doing testing at a level nobody has ever done before.” He said that Sunday, too — about 15 seconds after he said that testing was a local thing.