“The number of tests performed across the country began to absolutely skyrocket,” Trump said. “On Saturday alone, more than 200,000 test results were reported, which is a gigantic number — bigger than any country anywhere in the world for a much longer period of time. [It’s] a number that is an increase [from] earlier in the month when we tested roughly less than 100,000 a day. So we much more than doubled it and that will be doubling again very shortly.”

Later in the briefing, Vice President Pence was pressed on the promise a month ago of 4 million tests by the end of March. Pence, as others have previously, said the fact that this number of tests were only recently completed was because of a lack of capacity to process the tests.

He said, “We believe they did,” when asked if the tests were sent out.

“Again, those were tests that — frankly, but for the president’s leadership, we’d still be waiting on those tests to be done, in many cases” Pence said, citing the inclusion of commercial laboratories in the process. “Because they were tests that were designed to be run in the old laboratory model.”

2. Trump offers lengthier condolences

A pair of analyses in The Washington Post and the New York Times this weekend detailed the lack of time Trump has spent on consoling victims of the coronavirus — especially relative to the amount of time spent casting blame and taking credit for the situation.

And at the start of Monday’s briefing, Trump seemed to make a point of reaching out to victims and their families.

“A horrible situation that we’ve been confronted with, but they’re moving along as we express our gratitude for these hard fought gains,” Trump said. “However, we continue to mourn with thousands of families across the country whose loved ones have been stolen from us by the invisible enemy. We grieve by their side as one family. This great American family. And we do grieve.”

Trump added: “We also stand in solidarity with the thousands of Americans who are ill and waging a brave fight against the virus. We’re doing everything in our power to heal the sick and to gradually reopen our nation and to safely get our people back to work.”

3. Trump dismisses idea that United States is inflating mortality rate

Trump this weekend retweeted a claim that the coronavirus mortality rate in the United States might be being inflated as part of a political agenda against him. He said Monday that the American death toll is, in fact, accurate.

“I can only say what we’re doing; we’re reporting very accurately,” Trump said, suggesting other countries’ data may not be so reliable. He added: “It’s very important to us to do very accurate reporting and that’s what we’re doing.”

But the tweet Trump promoted clearly suggested this was happening in the United States.

After comparing the situation to the Russia investigation and impeachment, the individual tweeted: “Do you really think these lunatics wouldn’t inflate the mortality rates by underreporting the infection rates in an attempt to steal the election?”

Three failed coup attempts:



1 - Russia Collusion hoax during campaign

2 - Mueller's sham

3 - Illegitimate impeachment



Do you really think these lunatics wouldn't inflate the mortality rates by underreporting the infection rates in an attempt to steal the election? — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 26, 2020

4. Trump is not considering delaying the election

Trump downplayed the idea of delaying the election, despite former vice president Joe Biden saying recently that he believes Trump will attempt to.

“I never even thought of changing the date of the election,” Trump said. “Why would I do that? November 3: It’s a good number. No, I look forward to that election.”

Trump added: “That was just made-up propaganda — not by him, but by some of the many people that are working, writing little statements”

In fact, it was Biden himself who said it — not his aides.

This isn’t the first time Trump has denied wanting to delay elections. When states were looking at postponing their primaries in mid-March, he suggested it wasn’t something he favored.

“I think, to me, that really goes to the heart of what we’re all about,” he said. “I think postponing an election is a very tough thing.”

He added: “I think postponing elections is a very — it’s not a very good thing. They have lots of room in a lot of the electoral places, and I think that they will do it very well. But I think postponing is unnecessary.”