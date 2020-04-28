On Tuesday, his approach seemed to bleed over in a way that prompted one of the country’s top hospitals to rebuke the White House.

Vice President Pence visited the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota on Tuesday. But conspicuously absent from his visit was a mask. While Pence was pictured and filmed with plenty of people around him all wearing masks, he wasn’t wearing one.

This ran counter to the Mayo Clinic’s guidance to the White House, according to a tweet from the hospital after the images and videos were published.

“Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today,” the clinic’s social media account said.

AD

AD

The tweet was soon deleted. The hospital hasn’t yet responded to an inquiry as to why.

The White House downplayed the need for the vice president to wear a mask and cited his frequent testing for the coronavirus, suggesting that the threat of him not wearing a mask was minimal. But as health officials have noted, this does not prevent the spread of the disease, because people could become infected between tests and the tests might not be completely accurate.

As the New York Times reported last week when Pence previously declined to wear a mask:

Even in Covid-19 patients who are showing symptoms, diagnostic tests may detect the virus only 75 percent of the time, said Dr. Mark Loeb, a microbiologist and infectious disease specialist at McMaster University, and it isn’t clear how sensitive the tests are in asymptomatic cases. “We don’t actually have the estimates for the sensitivity, the ability to rule out false negatives, for asymptomatic testing,” Dr. Loeb said. “So it’s certainly something, but it doesn’t necessarily rule out infection.” At a White House news conference on [April 20], Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, also emphasized that tests were not always reliable.

What’s more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that masks are especially necessary in places in which the spread of the virus could be particularly problematic.

AD

“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” the CDC said in guidance issued April 13.

AD

Pence’s actions are difficult to divorce from Trump’s own stance toward masks. Even after the CDC initially advised people to wear face coverings in early April, Trump indicated that he didn’t plan to and that it was a personal choice for him.

At the first news conference after the guidance was issued, Trump seemed to make a point to repeatedly note that it was voluntary. “You don’t have to do it,” he said.

AD

He added about his own plans for wearing a mask: “I’m feeling good. I just don’t want to be doing — somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful Resolute desk, the great Resolute desk, I think, wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens. I don’t know, somehow I don’t see it for myself. I just don’t. Maybe I’ll change my mind.”

More than three weeks later, his vice president declined to wear one again, even while visiting a medical facility. Health considerations aside, there is certainly something to be said for the leaders of a country setting an example in such settings. Trump and his administration have flirted with supporting efforts to flout more-restrictive state measures to confront the coronavirus, and now both Trump and Pence are sending a signal that strict precautions might not be necessary for everyone.

AD

Pence has frequently defended Trump, but he’s also known as a rule-abiding conservative who has deftly avoided implicating himself in Trump’s most controversial moves. We’ll surely learn more about what happened here in the hours and days ahead. But the photos speak volumes, and regardless of what the Mayo Clinic communicated to the White House, it looks like a questionable decision in light of everything we know.