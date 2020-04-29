More than 4.4 million people in America have applied for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic triggered the biggest loss of jobs since the Great Depression — including nearly 1 in 4 Kentucky residents.

One of those people is reportedly Tupac Malik Shakur, a 46-year-old Lexington resident who lost his job as a cook at a restaurant that recently shut its doors.

“I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” he told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

While explaining why Kentucky was moving so slowly with disbursing unemployment checks, Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, argued that state officials are having to spend significant time verifying the identities of applicants. And in the process, the governor wrongly accused Shakur of attempting to steal the identity of the hip-hop artist, who was gunned down in 1996, to take advantage of the government resources.

“Unfortunately, it’s going to take a bit of time with these because a couple of bad apples can make this challenge that much more difficult” Beshear said at a news conference. “For instance, we had somebody apply for unemployment for Tupac Shakur here in Kentucky.”

“That person probably thought they were being funny, except for the fact that because of them, we have to go through so many other claims,” he added. “One person thinking they were funny, using someone else’s identity, is going to make tens of thousands of other people wait. That’s not okay. We can’t be doing that, and we shouldn’t be doing that.”

Shakur was not pleased that Beshear assumed that he was being deceptive when that wasn’t the case.

“I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed, and I’m shocked,” Shakur told the Herald-Leader. “He needs to apologize. That’s just my name.”

Beshear told journalists that he apologized to Shakur for assuming the worst and would make sure that he received the assistance he needed.

“I talked to him on the phone today. I apologized,” the governor said. “I told him how it happened. But it’s my fault. He was gracious. I said I’m sorry if I embarrassed him or caused him any attention he didn’t want. He ended the call, ‘God bless.’”

Record low unemployment rates for black Americans have been frequently cited by President Trump as a sign of what he has done to improve their lives. But the coronavirus crisis is likely to obliterate that argument. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the March unemployment rate rose among all major worker groups: It was 4.4 percent overall and 6.7 percent for black Americans. That was the just the beginning of the crisis, and there’s plenty of evidence that black workers are being disproportionately affected as the worst of coronavirus’s economic effects continue.

Requirements that many employers cease operating to slow the spread of the coronavirus have led to an increase in unemployment, especially in black neighborhoods, according to the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. People of color were more likely to have jobs that did not allow them to work from home or socially distance themselves, leaving them with fewer or no unemployment options.

Since the earliest discussions about benefits for out-of-work Americans, lawmakers — often those on the right — have expressed concern that some Americans would take advantage of the unemployment benefits.

Four Republican lawmakers argued last month against increasing unemployment payments for the poorest Americans because the payments would exceed their paychecks. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) argued that awarding low-income Americans more money than they make would encourage them to quit their jobs.

“I want to make sure we’re helping people get back in the workforce,” Scott tweeted. “Bernie [Sanders] wants to keep everyone dependent on the government.”