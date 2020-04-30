Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

Not helping states out now could wreak economic havoc; it isn’t allowed under the Constitution, anyway, and pushing this could be a political liability for Republicans in November.

Experts that The Fix talked to also say that the federal government arguably has a strong responsibility to help states and municipalities stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), through his role as the head of National Governors Association, has asked Congress for $500 billion, which would be the single largest rescue bill ever for states.

Congress is still debating how much, if any, to give states in another coronavirus aid package. Democrats warn they won’t vote for an aid bill without this money.

Beyond that, here are the reasons it’s not likely that Republicans let states go bankrupt — or leave them without any money.

1. State bankruptcy is not allowed. It could muddy state vs. federal powers as laid out in the Constitution by giving the federal government — via a federal judge in bankruptcy court — authority over a state’s affairs. Congress would have to pass legislation allowing this to happen, and Democrats are opposed to that. So are some Republicans; it’s hard to go home to your constituents and explain why you don’t want to help fund your state in a health and economic crisis.

2. It could cause severe economic distress. Even if Congress managed to allow it, letting states go bankrupt could tip us into a depression and worsen the health crisis, experts warn. States and localities do a lot — staff county hospitals, turn on people’s water and take out the garbage. Most states are required by law to balance their budgets every year, so without an influx of federal aid, they would have no choice but to lay off a lot of these workers. That’s already starting to happen in some states. And that could be catastrophic for the average American who relies on so many state- and local-run services, from running water to education. “Everyone knows if you cannot provide basic services, there is no economy,” said Amy Liu, the director of the metropolitan policy program at Brookings Institution.

“The alternative is not bankruptcy,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said Monday on CNBC. “The alternative is we will gut the living daylights out of the very services that our folks now are desperately relying upon in what is the biggest health-care crisis in the history of our country.”

It could also disrupt the bond markets and state’s borrowing powers. States finance much of their services through bonds, which are generally thought to be reliable precisely because states can’t just go bankrupt. What happens to the bond market and states’ ability to borrow money if that changes, asked Karol Denniston, a municipal bankruptcy lawyer at Squire Patton Boggs. (Cities, unlike states, can declare bankruptcy. Detroit did in 2013.)

3. There is no evidence blue states are more mismanaged than red states, as Trump claims. “Red states and blue states alike face severe economic pressures as a result of covid-19,” said Luke Martel, an expert on state retirement funds at the nonpartisan National Conference of State Legislatures, in an email. He added: “Unfunded pension liabilities are not a new phenomenon and are not associated with a particular party.”

A recent Pew Charitable Trusts study of states’ retirement funds as of fiscal year 2017 finds Kentucky has one of the worst-funded in the nation, alongside Illinois and New Jersey.

So tables can be turned on Republicans with this argument. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has argued that Illinois’s budget problems really ballooned when the state had a Republican governor. A state’s particular budget difficulties are hard to pin down to one moment, but it underscores there’s no clear perpetrator of which states spent the most money before the crisis. Plus, Republicans control more states than Democrats. There are 21 states that are run by a Republican governor and Republican legislature, compared to 15 Democratic-run states.

4. It could be a political vulnerability for Republicans. As Senate Democrats try to take back the majority in November, their campaign arm is attacking vulnerable Republican senators who express skepticism for state aid or don’t explicitly oppose McConnell’s bankruptcy proposal. They’ve also launched a new Facebook ad against McConnell — who is also up for reelection in 2020, although he is the clear favorite — airing his bankruptcy comments.

Lower-income states are more dependent on the federal government because they get more money than they put in, said Tracy Gordon with the Urban Institute. Some of the lowest-income states are in the Appalachia and South, led by Republicans and where Trump is popular. That means Trump supporters are as likely as his opponents to bear the brunt of this. New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) has pointed out that Kentucky, McConnell’s state, takes more federal dollars than his state.

5. McConnell appears to have backed off. He still seems resistant to giving states hundreds of billions of dollars, but he also isn’t out there championing bankruptcy as the other option after his initial comments. Instead, He told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday that he’s open to more aid but is going to insist on “reform” for states, for example. Experts that The Fix spoke to say there’s an easy way around Republicans’ concerns that states could misuse the money Congress gives them: Just don’t allow states to spend it on pensions. Congress originally approved $150 billion for states and localities and added strings to how they could spend it.

6. You could argue it’s not fair — or even hypocritical — to blame states for mismanagement now. “You had this public health asteroid that just hit everybody, including state governments, and certainly some states were better prepared than others, but it’s not like their own actions contributed to this disaster,” said Gordon of the Urban Institute.

The Trump administration also usually gives states the benefit of the doubt, for example, that they knew best how to spend any money that came from an infrastructure deal, said Liu, the municipal policy expert. Now, Trump is arguing when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, some states can’t be trusted. “You can’t have it both ways,” she said.

Finally, costly pensions — which McConnell and others have singled out as reason No. 1 to be skeptical to help states — didn’t start with today’s governors, said Denniston, the municipal bankruptcy lawyer. “For the current governors, this is a legacy problem,” she said. “They didn’t create it. They are trying to deal with it.”

Gordon likened the coronavirus pandemic to a natural disaster the size of which Congress has never dealt with before. “When a hurricane hits, people don’t usually ask about what kind of financial decisions a state made in the past,” she said. “But the problem here is the hurricane hit 50 states, so it’s harder to muster a response, because it will be more sustained and more uncertain.”

