Kansas was the latest state to conduct balloting completely by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. It also was the latest to conduct its primary using ranked-choice voting, after replacing its caucus system.
Ranked choice meant supporters of other candidates who remained on the ballot but failed to clear 15 percent of the vote would get to vote for one of the candidates who did clear the threshold. Because of this, Biden’s support rose from 70 percent to 77 percent, while Sanders’s rose from 18 percent to 23 percent.
Biden, who is the presumptive Democratic nominee with every other major candidate out of the race, has 1,435 of the 1,991 delegates needed to officially win the nomination. He needs 556 of the remaining 1,389 available delegates.
Sanders, notably, got about 25 percent of available delegates, which is key when it comes to his ability to influence the Democratic Party’s platform at the upcoming party convention. Sanders is estimated to need at least 15 percent of the remaining delegates to have such negotiating power.
That said, it’s not clear how many delegates will be allocated. Contests have been held infrequently since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, and some are still considering how to move forward. New York state, which is a big delegate prize, recently canceled its primary outright — leading to criticism from Sanders’s camp.