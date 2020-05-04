But these numbers can be somewhat misleading.

President Trump and the White House in recent weeks have begun playing up not the total number of confirmed cases and deaths, but rather the per capita numbers. The United States, they note, has a much-larger population than many countries facing significant outbreaks, particularly in Western Europe, and looking at things per capita pushes us down the list when it comes to the size of the coronavirus outbreak.

At times both Trump and Deborah Birx, one of the leading medical experts on the White House coronavirus task force, have exaggerated these numbers by claiming that the United States has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.

“Our mortality rate remains roughly half of that of many other countries and [is] one of the lowest of any country in the world,” Trump said recently.

Birx added that we have “one of the lowest mortality rates in the entire world.”

This is not true. Even as we do have a rate significantly lower than some Western European countries dealing with major outbreaks, our rate is higher than the vast majority of other countries — most of which are dealing with many fewer cases.

But the substance of the claim is important. And as the U.S. outbreak continues to grow, it’s worth looking at where we stand relative to other countries with large outbreaks.

While the United States has the highest number of documented infections and deaths, we currently have the seventh-most per capita deaths, according to the JHU data.

When you distill it down to the biggest countries in Western Europe, here’s what the comparison looks like over the past month:

As you can see, the per capita death rate in the United States remains far below that of Western European countries Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and France. It’s also lower than Belgium and the Netherlands (which are not shown), according to the JHU data.

What you can also see from the chart, though, is that with the exception of the United Kingdom, countries with larger outbreaks have a curve that has arced somewhat. Our line, by contrast, has been relatively steady over the past few weeks.

We’ve also had a later start to our outbreak. Some of these countries saw significant and steady climbs in their death rates, before they began to level off somewhat.

Here’s the United States compared to Italy:

And here’s the United States compared to Spain:

The arc is perhaps most pronounced with France:

One favorable comparison at this point is to the United Kingdom, which has seen its death rate climb even more sharply than the United States, with little sign of any arc:

A less-favorable comparison is to Germany, whose response has been perhaps the envy of Western Europe. It began April with a somewhat similar per capita death rate to the United States and has avoided anywhere near the kind of increases we’ve seen in other countries nearby — or in our own:

Exactly what this means moving forward isn’t clear. The United States could be at the start of a prolonged period of steady growth in its per capita death rate — as a reported internal administration report suggests — or it could see an arcing earlier than some of these other countries have seen. We got a later start, so it’s difficult to say with any certainty. But as the outbreak progresses, it’s worth keeping an eye on where we stand relative to the size of our country.

Armand Emamdjomeh contributed to this report.