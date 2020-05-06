“This is one of those issues that people are going to be surprised at how forward-leaning he’s likely to be,” Holder said.

As attorney general, Holder implemented directives aimed at decreasing mass incarceration, including directing prosecutors to refrain from seeking mandatory minimums for lower-level drug offenses. He said he is convinced that Biden will continue this work.

“I think you will see him deal with the whole problem of mass incarceration and continuing the work that we did during the Obama-Biden years to ask questions about the ways in which we have dealt with criminal justice issues in the nation, like, do we need to incarcerate as many people as we do? And are there alternatives to incarceration?”

Before announcing his candidacy last year, Biden said his role in spearheading legislation that helped create harsher sentences for drug offenders was “a big mistake.”

After co-sponsoring the Anti-Drug Abuse Act in 1988, which created new mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses, Biden led the effort to pass the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement act, one of the most controversial bills of the decade for its impact on the criminal justice system. It created a federal “three-strikes” rule, applied the death penalty to 60 new offenses and offered states funding to build prisons in exchange for tougher parole rules.

“It was a big mistake when it was made. We thought, we were told by the experts, that crack — you never go back; it was somehow fundamentally different. It’s not different,” he said at the 2019 National Action Network Annual MLK Breakfast. “But it’s trapped an entire generation.”

Biden acknowledged to the crowd that he “may not have always gotten things right.”

Holder said he believes that Biden will continue to work to rectify the harm caused by that legislation and other policies passed by Congress.

“He’ll also recognize that there are disparities in our criminal justice system, and he’ll work to deal with those disparities in terms of incarceration and deal with the underlying problems that tend to breed crime,” he added.

Holder, the nation’s first black attorney general, contemplated a White House run in 2020 but announced in a Post op-ed that he would focus his efforts on redistricting and undoing gerrymandering efforts that have disenfranchised black voters. In that op-ed, he wrote questions he believes the next leader of the country needs to be able to answer.

I believe we should pick our nominee based on the following criteria. Does this person have a clear vision for the nation that meets the challenges of today and the uncertainties of the future? Is this a candidate of integrity whose honesty will help rebuild trust in our institutions? Does the person have the capacity — both mental and physical — to handle the rigors of the Oval Office? Does the candidate have the experience to revitalize a federal government that has been mismanaged at home and diminished abroad? Will this person have the ability to inspire the American people and bring us together?

Holder did not endorse a candidate in this year’s crowded primaries, waiting until Biden became the presumptive nominee to offer his endorsement.

“I think he understands the magnitude of the moment, where the nation is going to be in terms of the pandemic and the economic issues that have generated as a result of the pandemic,” Holder said Tuesday.

He said that Biden, unlike Trump, would listen to experts weighing in on the crisis and respect scientists’ insight on how best to respond to the challenges.

“He won’t be afraid to make tough choices. He will stand at the podium and tell governors that it’s wrong to reopen, and use the power of the presidency for a national response to the crisis as opposed to shirking responsibility,” Holder said.

Holder began working with Biden as a deputy attorney general during the Clinton administration. He said he became most familiar with the then-senator while working on the Violence Against Women Act.

“He said violence against women is not a woman’s problem. It’s a man’s problem. And I remember the reaction to the way he framed that, and I thought it was very instructive and gave you a sense of who he was,” Holder said.

Holder noted how divided many Americans are in the current political moment and said that Biden is the best candidate to bridge that divide.