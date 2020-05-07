But the formal conclusion of Mueller’s work in the spring of last year was not the ultimate resolution of his efforts. In the months since, a number of the charges he and his team obtained have been questioned, scaled back or dropped entirely. On Thursday, perhaps the most significant of those changes occurred: charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn were dropped, despite Flynn’s having admitted to misleading prosecutors under oath.

That the shifts in the fate of those targeted by Mueller’s team follow the confirmation of William P. Barr to serve as attorney general in February of 2019 is probably not a coincidence. That the subsequent actions seem to reflect Trump’s view of what took place probably isn’t either.

Here’s what’s happened to each of those targeted by Mueller, in order of their indictments or plea agreements. Those whose fates may have shifted as a result of Trump’s or Barr’s intervention are highlighted.

Former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos: Pleaded guilty to making false statements in October 2017 and served about a month in prison in late 2018. His attorneys have asked Trump for a pardon.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort: Saw a number of charges from 2017 dropped after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the United States and conspiracy to obstruct justice in September 2019. The previous month, he was convicted in criminal court of bank fraud and filing false tax returns. He began serving a term in prison in April 2019 and is slated for release in 2024. There’s been ongoing speculation, though, that he’ll be pardoned by Trump. The president has publicly offered sympathy to Manafort.

Former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates: Pleaded guilty to conspiracy against the U.S. in February 2018, with a number of other charges dropped as a result. He was sentenced to 45 days in prison after agreeing to aid prosecutors. In April, a judge suspended the sentence due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in detention facilities.

Flynn: After pleading guilty to making false statements in December 2017, Flynn’s sentence was repeatedly deferred. Trump repeatedly expressed sympathy for Flynn and hinted about pardoning him.

Even before Flynn pleaded guilty, Trump was focused on an exoneration for his former aide. Former FBI director James B. Comey testified that Trump asked him to go easy on Flynn only months after Trump took office.

Businessman Richard Pinedo: Pleaded guilty to identity fraud in February 2018 and served a month in prison later that year.

The Russian online disruption firm Internet Research Agency and 13 IRA employees: Charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., identity theft and fraud which were included in a February 2018 indictment remain unresolved. The individuals targeted by the indictment are Russian nationals and extradition is extremely unlikely.

Concord Management and Concord Catering : Barr’s Justice Department dropped charges of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. against these alleged shell companies, which had helped fund the IRA, according to the indictment. The department’s concern was that the firms were using the judicial process to uncover information about the government’s information collection processes.

Banker Alex van der Zwaan: A former colleague of Gates and Manafort, van der Zwaan pleaded guilty to making false statements, served about a month in prison in 2018 and was then deported.

Manafort colleague Konstantin Kilimnik: Charged along with Manafort in June 2018 for obstruction of justice focused on an attempt to subvert the Mueller investigation. Kilimnik is a foreign national living in Russia and is not likely to face trial.

Alleged Russian intelligence agents: Twelve individuals allegedly associated with Russia’s military intelligence arm were indicted on a charge of hacking the Democratic National Committee and the email account of 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman. Combined, they face more than 100 individual counts — but, as with the IRA agents and Kilimnik, will likely not face trial.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen : Facing federal charges independent of the Mueller probe, Cohen flipped on Trump, revealing details of hush-money payment then-candidate Trump made to two women shortly before the election. He additionally pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his activity before the election. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison.

Like Gates, Cohen sought approval to leave prison early out of concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. That approval was granted — and then rescinded, for unclear reasons. Asked if the White House had intervened to prevent Cohen’s release, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on May 1 that it was “absolutely not” the case that it had.

She then pivoted to talk about the grave injustice the White House saw in the Flynn case.

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone : Stone was convicted last November of offering false statements and witness tampering. As his sentencing loomed, prosecutors requested a sentence of between seven to nine years.

Shortly after Trump publicly criticized that request, the Justice Department rescinded it, opening the door for a lighter sentence. The prosecutorial team that had obtained the conviction against Stone resigned from the case, with one quitting the department entirely.

