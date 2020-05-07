Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, spoke passionately about the incident during an online campaign roundtable focused on African American issues Thursday, telling participants that watching 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery “shot down in cold blood” was like seeing him “lynched before our very eyes.”

Arbery was killed in February while jogging in a residential neighborhood in Brunswick, Ga. Video of his brief interaction with at least two men who confronted him, seconds before the gunshots, was released on social media this week. No charges have been brought.

Gregory McMichael, 64, a retired police detective, saw Arbery jogging and believed he looked like a suspect in robberies in the neighborhood, according to a police report. News reports at the time show only one robbery was reported to police at the time. McMichael called his son, Travis McMichael, 34, and they armed themselves with a handgun and shotgun, respectively. They chased Arbery in a truck, according to the report, and Gregory McMichael told police that he shouted to Arbery, “Stop, stop, we want to talk to you,” before, according to their statements, they pulled up beside him in their truck.

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Greg McMichael said, “There are many, many facts out there that have not come to light.”

“This is all based on the video and newspaper story, all the stuff that led up to that still hasn’t been released,” he said.

Greg McMichael refused to comment further because the case is under investigation. He referred to his attorney, Alan Tucker, who did not return an email requesting comment on the case.

The case has been assigned to a carousel of prosecutors, beginning with Jackie Johnson in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, who recused herself from the case in February because Greg McMichael was previously an investigator in her office. The case then went to district attorney George E. Barnhill, who also recused himself, after Arbery’s mother complained that Barnhill’s son worked used to work with McMichael in the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post.

On Tuesday, Tom Durden — the latest district attorney to take on the case — said in a statement that the case should be presented to a grand jury for consideration of criminal charges.

Arbery’s attorney, Lee Merritt, noted in a statement that grand juries in Georgia are temporarily suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and urged that the three suspects named in the case be taken into custody immediately, pending their indictment. A statewide judicial emergency in Georgia on Monday was extended until June 12.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in the town. The NAACP held one Wednesday and is planning a 10 a.m. demonstration at the courthouse in Brunswick on Friday.

Also Friday, Jason Vaughn, Abery’s former football coach, is organizing a social media-based memorial on Friday, where participants will post videos about their 2.23-mile runs in honor of the slain jogger.

Biden called the fatal shooting the latest example of the “rising pandemic of hate” in America.

During the Obama administration, shootings of unarmed black teenagers Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown drew widespread attention, sparking the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement and wider attention on race and justice. Biden has said it was the protests involving white supremacists in Charlottesville, in 2017 — and Trump’s lack of a full-throated condemnation of them — that spurred him to run for president.

Trump, who argued there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville protests in 2017, said in the Oval Office Thursday, “My heart goes out to the parents and the loved one of the young gentleman."

Kemp, the governor, sought to assure Georgia residents that the state is taking the case seriously.

“Earlier this week, I watched a video depicting Mr. Arbery’s last moments alive,” he said in a statement Thursday. “It is absolutely horrific, and Georgians deserve answers.”

Georgia Democrat Lucy McBath, whose run for Congress was inspired by the death of her son, Jordan Davis — an unarmed black teenager gunned down at a gas station over his loud music — called Arbery’s killing a “murder."

“Outrageous and unconscionable. This is murder. Full stop. We cannot continue allowing this to happen in America. I hurt for this young man’s family. We must demand justice,” she tweeted.

Other members of the state’s congressional delegation also responded to the video.

“What I saw on the video is disturbing and wrong and looks like a criminal act. It must be thoroughly investigated, and I can’t imagine why it has taken this long to come to light,” said Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R), who is running for Senate.

His opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), tweeted: “I am deeply concerned by the death of Ahmaud Arbery, and I join Georgians across the state in calling for swift action and immediate answers. My prayers are with the Arbery family for their devastating loss.”