With this shooting, the outrage spanned the political spectrum. Protests and online anger mounted following the release of a video that appears to show the moments leading up to his death, made public weeks after the shooting.

Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, said Thursday that “right after seeing that horrific video, I told [Georgia Bureau of Investigation] Director [Vic] Reynolds to follow the facts, to follow the truth and to administer justice.”

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) said Wednesday that she was “deeply concerned” by the killing and that her prayers were with Arbery’s family.

“I anticipate a thorough and rigorous investigation will be conducted, and that it will deliver much-needed clarity and justice in this case,” she said in a statement.

Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee who is challenging Loeffler for her Senate seat, said Thursday before the arrest that the shooting appeared criminal. “What I saw on the video is disturbing and wrong and looks like a criminal act,” he tweeted. “It must be thoroughly investigated and I can’t imagine why it has taken this long to come to light.”

President Trump said Thursday that he had not seen the video but called the killing “a very sad thing.”

“I’m getting a full report on it this evening,” he said Thursday. “My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. It’s a very sad thing. But I will be given a full report this evening.”

The response by GOP officials seemed unusual given how conservative lawmakers have responded to previous shootings of unarmed black people in the past. Yes, the video that was released Tuesday appears to show two men confronting an unarmed Arbery, but there have been other cases where unarmed black men and boys — such as Walter Scott and Tamir Rice — were killed and calls for answers weren’t so swift across the board.

Aside from the video, there could be multiple reasons for this.

For one, the two men suspected of shooting Arbery are not police officers, although one of them, Gregory McMichael, previously served as a police detective. In our current political climate, a politician’s stance on the relationship between law enforcement and black Americans has largely become a partisan issue. Politicians do not risk being viewed as reflexively against or supportive of police in this incident.

Second, local police in Glynn County, Ga., have been aware of this shooting since the day Arbery was killed, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but decided against pressing charges. It wasn’t until after a graphic video went viral this week that a Georgia prosecutor said a grand jury should review the incident. Gregory McMichael previously worked as an investigator with the district attorney’s office.

And third, during an election year in a state that could swing left, Georgia’s Republican lawmakers showing little interest in a matter that appears to be of great importance to the state’s black residents and their supporters could have real political ramifications. Georgia has what’s known as a “jungle primary” — a nonpartisan competition — with the candidate getting the most votes being victorious in the end. That means winning black and liberal supporters could be key.

Although the killing of Arbery brings to mind themes that concern many black Americans — unchecked gun access and racism among them — it is also different in some ways that are bound to demand more attention than usual.