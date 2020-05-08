The Facts

On Thursday night, comedian Jimmy Kimmel aired a clip of Pence’s visit. He first suggested Pence --"doing his best to lift them” — was pretending to strain as he took boxes off a cart. “Since it was going so well and also because he didn’t realize he had a mic on, Magic Mike decided to keep it going,” Kimmel said. “Listen in closely here.”

Pence is heard being told the remaining boxes are empty, and he responds: “Well, can I carry the empty ones? Just for the camera?"

Kimmel asserted: “Mike Pence pretending to carry a big box of PPEs into a hospital is the perfect metaphor for who he is and what he's doing: a big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing.”

Kimmel tweeted out the clip Friday morning, saying “A big box of nothing, delivering another box of nothing.” It quickly went viral, accumulating millions of views. For instance:

But this was manipulated video, as Washington Post producer Peter Stevenson noted after viewing the original C-SPAN video. (Go to the 9:00 mark.) Pence’s comment about the empty boxes is greeted with laugher. A man helping Pence unload the van jokes: “They’re a lot easier,” electing more laughter from Pence and the others.

A campaign spokesman for Pence tweeted his outrage:

This is absolute garbage spread by @JimmyKimmel. Pence is clearly joking about empty boxes & if Kimmel showed the full clip from CSPAN, not the one he selectively edited, you see and hear it. #FakeNews https://t.co/Hy2oc5xhPe https://t.co/5hFsfxKy9J — Jon Thompson (@JonThompsonDC) May 8, 2020

Kimmel at first deleted the tweet without explanation. (We sought comment from Disney but did not get a response.) Then, he posted an apology of sorts.

it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020

The Pinocchio Test

Kimmel is a comedian but he still should be careful about perpetuating a narrative that the media peddles “fake news.” This was certainly a phony tale, and it can undercut accurate and dogged reporting by real reporters.

This is a clear case of manipulated video, according to our guide. This is an example of “deceptive editing-omission.”

He’s deleted his tweet and offered apologies. Otherwise he would have been in line for Four Pinocchios.

