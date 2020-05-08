Trump in a wide-ranging interview Friday on “Fox and Friends” served notice that Wray is on thin ice as Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr push to clean house inside an FBI that launched the Russia investigation. And in doing so, Trump suggested that putting Wray in that job wasn’t even his decision.

“A lot of things are going to be told over the next couple of weeks, so let’s see what happens,” Trump said. “He was appointed by Rod J. Rosenstein and — a lot of things are coming out."

Trump then reinforced the point: “He was recommended by Chris [Christie], but he was appointed by — he was really recommended by Rod J. Rosenstein.”

In fact, it was Trump who nominated Wray to be his FBI director. Rosenstein may have played a role, but the selection of an FBI director — to a 10-year term, no less — is a president’s call.

But this is hardly the first time Trump has blamed his own appointments on someone or something besides determining they were the best person for the job. And the blame for his selections of top law enforcement officials has now come full circle.

In the same interview Friday, Trump said he installed Sessions as attorney general even though he wasn’t fit for the job — because of loyalty and Sessions “begging” him for the job.

“I didn’t want to make him attorney general, but he was the first senator to endorse me. So I felt a little bit of an obligation,” Trump said. “He came to see me four times, just begging me to be attorney general. He wasn’t, you know, to me, equipped to be attorney general. But he’s wanted it, wanted it, wanted it.”

Trump added: “He was a smaller version of [attorney general] in Alabama for a little while. He was a very average guy, I’d find out. … He was so bad in his nomination proceedings. I should have gotten rid of him there."

So Trump knew Sessions was a bad pick, and that was reinforced before he was actually confirmed, and yet Trump … pushed forward with letting him become the nation’s top law enforcement officer?

What’s even more puzzling about Trump’s comments is that he didn’t just nominate both Sessions and Wray, but also Rosenstein. So to the extent that Wray was a mistake facilitated by Rosenstein, wouldn’t that also reflect upon Trump’s hiring decisions?

That, as you might have guessed, wasn’t his doing, either.

“He was hired by Jeff Sessions,” Trump said of Rosenstein in 2018. “I was not involved in that process because, you know, they go out and get their own deputies and the people that work in the department.”

Trump would later refer in a February 2019 tweet to Rosenstein as someone “who was hired by Jeff Sessions.”

So Trump blames Wray on Rosenstein, he blames Rosenstein on Sessions, and he blames Sessions on Sessions’s begging and loyalty — while claiming he didn’t even want Sessions in the first place.

Even if he you accept that a president might rely upon advice for selecting things like deputy attorneys general and FBI directors, all of it filters up to the man Trump picked for his first attorney general — a man who Trump now admits, inexplicably, that he picked despite knowing it was a bad call.

To some degree, it seems, whatever rot might exist in the Justice Department these days could be traced to the man who ultimately made the decisions about who would run it — the man who has claimed he hires only “the best people.” That man now seems to confirm his own fatal miscalculation and to his lack of attentiveness in making sure the “best people” were indeed there.

