Except that’s not what his coronavirus task force doctor, Anthony S. Fauci, says.

Trump offered his new comments about the potential vaccine Friday afternoon at the White House.

“I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests: This is going to go away without a vaccine,” Trump said. “It’s gonna go away, and we’re not going to see it again, hopefully, after a period of time.”

Trump said that there could be “flare-ups,” including in the fall, but that it would go away regardless.

“There are some viruses or flus that came and they went for a vaccine, and they never found the vaccine,” Trump said. “And they’ve disappeared. They never showed up again. They die too, like everything else.”

Pressed on the claim, he doubled down.

“They say it’s going to go — that doesn’t mean this year — doesn’t mean it’s going to be gone, frankly, by fall or after the fall,” Trump said. “But eventually it’s going to go away. The question is will we need a vaccine. At some point it’s gong to probably go away by itself. If we had a vaccine that would be very helpful.”

Fauci, though, has said we need a vaccine.

A few weeks ago, Fauci was asked on Fox News about comments that Joe Biden had made that, “This isn’t going to be over until we have a vaccine.”

Fauci responded: “There’s truth to that. It’s not going to be over to the point of our being able to not do any mitigation until we have a scientifically sound, safe and effective vaccine.”

A week earlier, at a White House briefing, Fauci was asked about whether we will “truly get back to normal in this country before there’s an actual vaccine that’s available to everybody?”

Fauci said we wouldn’t.

“If ‘back to normal’ means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population,” Fauci said.

While the question was specifically about a vaccine, Fauci’s answer seemed to allow for the alternative of a very effective treatment. But Fauci said of the question about the vaccine, “You’re absolutely right.”

“I mean, if you want to get to pre-coronavirus, you know, that might not ever happen in the sense of the fact that the threat is there,” he said. “But I believe, with the therapies that will be coming online, and with the fact that I feel confident that over a period of time we will get a good vaccine, that we will never have to get back to where we are right now.”

Trump’s comments are also a contrast to what he said a few days ago, in a Fox News town hall. Trump at the time said the country is in “need” of a vaccine.

