And then came Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to inject some reality into the whole thing.

Romney began his questioning Tuesday by taking aim at the talking point and those who spread it, including Republican colleagues on the committee and — most strikingly — Giroir, whom he called out in rather personal terms.

Giroir had said Monday: “If you look at per capita, everyone talks about South Korea being the standard today. We will have done more than twice their per capita rate of testing that was accomplished in South Korea.”

Romney suggested Giroir was playing politics and that it was unbecoming of a military man.

“I understand politicians are going to frame data in a way that’s most positive politically,” Romney said. “Of course, they don’t expect that from admirals.”

He went on: “Yesterday, you celebrated that we had done more tests and more tests per capita even than South Korea. But you ignored the fact that they accomplished theirs at the beginning of the outbreak while we treaded water during February and March.”

Romney is right — and obviously so. As The Washington Post’s Philip Bump reported Monday, the comparison is almost nonsensical. While the United States has indeed done more per capita tests than South Korea, there are two factors that render that comparison almost moot.

One is that South Korea ramped up its testing extremely quickly after seeing its first infection around the same time as the United States. That allowed it to get a handle on the situation much faster.

And the second is that because it accomplished this early prevention, South Korea hasn’t needed to conduct nearly as many tests as the United States — because it doesn’t have near the number of people coming down with the virus.

Romney continued: “So partially as a result of that, they have 256 deaths, and we have almost 80,000 deaths. I find our testing record nothing to celebrate whatsoever. The fact is their test numbers are going down, down, down, down now is because they don’t have the kind of outbreak we have.”

Democrats on the committee made similar points, with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) displaying an image featuring some of the numbers Romney had described. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), too, made a similar case.

“The key distinction between South Korea and the United States is not how many tests per capita over a certain amount of time we’ve done,” Hassan said, “but the fact that at the onset of this pandemic, South Korea was much more able to do a lot more tests per capita than we were.”

Romney’s comments, though, landed with particular heft, given his party affiliation. Critics will chalk it up as the latest apostasy from a man who recently voted to remove Trump from office. And his comments seeming to question Giroir’s motivations in using the talking point will surely cause an uproar. (Romney, unfortunately, didn’t actually ask Giroir to respond to his charge.)

But it’s notable that Romney seemed to suggest a key member of Trump’s team had succumbed to promoting the party line. Romney’s underlying argument was also eminently reasonable, and regardless of one’s perspective on the efficacy of the federal response, hopefully it will put this particularly uninstructive talking point to bed.

