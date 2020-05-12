In more than three hours of teleconferenced hearings, broadcast to all who wanted to listen in, the justices debated presidential authority and accountability from all angles, and now they will meet in private to try to reach consensus.

A few themes emerged.

In general, the justices seemed more troubled by subpoenas issued by three House committees than with the ones coming from New York County District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. None indicated they agreed with the assertion from Trump’s private lawyer Jay Sekulow that the president enjoyed immunity from investigation while in office. There was no discussion of whether the court lacked authority to decide the merits of the dispute, even though the justices themselves had requested briefing on the subject.

The court’s previous major decisions involving presidential authority were unanimous: Richard M. Nixon was ordered to turn over White House tape recordings, and Bill Clinton was required to respond to a sexual harassment suit filed by Paula Jones.

A 9-to-0 ruling did not seem a possibility after Tuesday’s proceedings. But some, led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., seemed to be looking for middle ground that would avoid a deeply split decision in a highly charged political atmosphere.

In the combined congressional case, for instance, Roberts said Trump’s lawyers recognized Congress has at least some right to issue subpoenas, and lawyers for Congress acknowledged there were limits.

“So it sounds like at the end of the day this is just another case where the courts are balancing the competing interests on either side,” Roberts said.

Trump’s two choices for the court, Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, asked neutral-sounding questions of both sides. In the case involving Congress, Kavanaugh tried to frame the court’s mission.

The question “boils down to, how can we both protect the House’s interest in obtaining information it needs to legislate but also protect the presidency?” Kavanaugh asked. “How can the court balance those interests?”

Justice Elena Kagan displayed some agreement with both sides. On the one hand, she suggested the president’s lawyers were asking for too much.

“What it seems to me you’re asking us to do is to put a kind of 10-ton weight on the scales between the president and Congress and essentially to make it impossible for Congress to perform oversight and to carry out its functions where the president is concerned,” said Kagan, one of the court’s liberal justices.

But later she suggested one of the congressional subpoenas was perhaps too much: “When the Congress doesn’t seem to be looking into the president, but in a much broader topic, might there not be some heightened need for Congress to say why it is that they’re focusing on presidential records for that purpose?”

Likewise, at times Kagan’s fellow liberal Justice Stephen G. Breyer seemed to think the court’s past decisions settled the matter. But he expressed concern, as he had more than two decades ago in Clinton v. Jones, that courts needed to be mindful of the demands placed on the president.

“My problem is there may be burdens,” he said, adding that the requests from Congress go “way, way, way beyond just tax returns.”

The congressional committee cases — Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank — involve attempts by three House committees to get the president’s business records from his accounting firm and financial institutions.

The congressional subpoenas followed testimony from Trump’s former fixer, attorney Michael Cohen, who told lawmakers that Trump had exaggerated his wealth to seek loans. Two committees subpoenaed Capital One and Deutsche Bank as part of their investigation into Russian money laundering and potential foreign influence involving Trump.

Boston lawyer Patrick Strawbridge said the congressional demands were “unprecedented,” and pose “an obvious problem with respect to harassment and infringement upon the ability of the executive to discharge his duties 24 hours a day.”

Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall, representing the Justice Department, picked up on the theme. “The potential to harass and undermine the president and the presidency is plain,” he said. “It’s not much to ask that before the House delves into the president’s personal life, it explain in some meaningful way what laws it is considering and why it needs the president’s documents in particular.”

House General Counsel Douglas N. Letter said the House has explained how its investigation into Trump could inform legislation, but the justices did not seem satisfied.

“Your test is really not much of a test. It’s not a limitation,” Roberts told Letter.

In fact, added Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., one of the court’s conservatives, it is “no protection whatsoever.”

The court’s liberal justices seemed more accommodating to Congress’s position that it has an important job to do in investigating potential wrongdoing and then proposing legislation to correct it.

“For example, the Ethics in Government Act, Congress may decide that it needs to beef up that legislation,” said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “It may also decide that for financial disclosure purposes, there should be disclosure of tax returns … Investigate to see if you need legislation of that sort.”

Ginsburg noted that only Trump has withheld his tax returns; every other president since Jimmy Carter has disclosed voluntarily.

In the third case, Trump v. Vance, the district attorney is also seeking records from the Mazars firm as part of an investigation into whether Trump business records were falsified to cover up hush-money payments Cohen testified he made just before the 2016 election to silence two women — adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal — who alleged that they had affairs with Trump. Trump has denied their claims.

Justices on both sides found less to criticize when Carey R. Dunne, general counsel for Vance’s office, spoke.

Sekulow made the bold claim of the president’s immunity in that part of the argument. He warned of 2,300 district attorneys across the country with political agendas who would be emboldened to investigate Trump.

But Ginsburg pressed Sekulow about whether the president was the one person exempt from the grand jury’s right to “every man’s evidence” even when the information it’s seeking is not confidential or privileged.

Courts have long recognized that “the president is not to be treated as an ordinary citizen,” Sekulow said. “He has responsibilities. He is himself a branch of government. He is the only individual that is a branch of government in our federal system.”

That prompted a follow up from Kagan: “But it’s also true and, indeed, a fundamental precept of our constitutional order that a president isn’t above the law.”

Solicitor General Noel Francisco took a more nuanced position in his defense of Trump.

Because the president is not an ordinary citizen while in office, prosecutors must demonstrate a heightened showing of need to subpoena the president’s private records, Francisco said.

In a brief to the court, the Justice Department said some factors include a showing that the information is “directly relevant to issues that are expected to be central to the trial” and that the evidence is “not available from any other source.”

Dunne generally agreed there should be higher standards, but said his office essentially had already met them. A federal judge in New York has determined there is no burden on the official duties of the president because the subpoenas are directed at his accounting firm, and “our investigation is well-founded and brought in good faith.”

Dunne said the court’s decision in the Clinton case means a president cannot be shielded from every sort of private distraction, including some forms of legal process.

Adopting the Justice Department’s standard, he said, would just mean more delay and give the president the temporary immunity he is seeking.

Investigators examining the conduct of other people and businesses beyond the president risk losing evidence as memories fade and witnesses become unavailable.

“We’ve already lost nine months of time in this investigation due to this lawsuit,” Dunne said.

Responding to Sekulow, Dunne said there was no reason to question the integrity of district attorneys.

“There’s no historical support for this claim, which flies in the face of federalism,” Dunne said. “The supposed floodgates have been open for generations and there’s never been a flood.”

The court heard the three potentially landmark constitutional cases by conference call because of the coronavirus pandemic, making it possible for the public to listen to the justices’ questions in real time.

The timing of the hearings means the high court’s rulings will probably land this summer in the midst of the 2020 presidential election campaign.

Jonathan O’Connell, David A. Fahrenthold and Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.

Link copied link Arguments suggest mixed outcome in battle over Trump’s tax returns and business records By Robert Barnes More than three hours of Supreme Court oral arguments regarding Trump’s efforts to shield his income tax returns and private financial records from congressional committees and a New York prosecutor suggested a mixed outcome Tuesday. The court’s conservative majority seemed far more critical of demands from three congressional committees for the records and questioned whether approving the subpoenas would open the door for a Congress ruled by one political party to make potentially harassing requests of a president from a different party. What Congress proposes as a limiting principle — that the request must be tied to potential legislation — is really no protection at all, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. said. There was less objection to Carey R. Dunne, general counsel for New York County District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. Dunne said that the records are needed for an ongoing criminal investigation that touches more people than Trump and that federal courts already have decided that the request would put no additional burdens on the president. The requested records are held by Trump’s accounting firm and financial institutions, and the prosecutors have said no action is required of the president to comply. The court often seemed to align in familiar ideological patterns during the hearings. But Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., in both cases, seemed to ask questions of both sides that made his inclinations difficult to read. The court heard the three landmark constitutional cases by conference call because of the coronavirus pandemic, making it possible for the public to listen to the justices’ questions in real time. The timing of the hearings means the high court’s rulings will probably land this summer in the midst of the 2020 presidential election campaign. AD AD

Link copied link As arguments conclude, justices question limits of presidential, congressional powers By Ann Marimow The Supreme Court closed out a more than three-hour session with justices questioning the limits of the powers of the presidency and the authority of Congress and local prosecutors to investigate. Carey R. Dunne, general counsel to the Manhattan district attorney, urged the court to uphold his office’s subpoena for Trump’s business records. He warned that the “clock is ticking” on the investigation into private conduct that occurred before Trump became president. If the court invalidates the subpoena, Dunne said, there is “a risk that American presidents and third parties could unwittingly end up above the law.” The president’s private attorney, Jay Sekulow, countered that the office of the president itself is “being harassed and undermined” because of the investigations by House Democrats and the Manhattan district attorney. “What’s really happening here could not be clearer,” said Sekulow, who urged the court to protect the office of the president. “The framers saw this coming.” AD AD

Link copied link ‘We’ve already lost nine months of time’ due to lawsuit, Manhattan DA’s office says By David Fahrenthold Carey R. Dunne, of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, said that if the Supreme Court required the investigation to wait until Trump leaves office, the delay would damage the investigation. Evidence might be lost, or memories might fade, he said. “That’s not workable here,” Dunne said. “Why not?” Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked. “No one should forget that we’ve got an investigation that is looking at the conduct of other people and businesses [beyond Trump], and waiting like that would benefit those other participants. They could all end up above the law” if statutes of limitation expire during the delay, Dunne said. Dunne said that the slow progress of this case itself had caused significant setbacks for the investigation. He argued that the effect of the lawsuit itself was to give Trump immunity from investigation, at least for as long as the case went on. “We’ve already lost nine months of time in this investigation due to this lawsuit,” Dunne said. “Every minute that goes by without even a decision on the merits here, is granting the kind of temporary absolute immunity that the president is seeking here.” AD AD

Link copied link Manhattan DA’s counsel argues for access to Trump’s tax returns By Ann Marimow and Jonathan O'Connell Carey R. Dunne, general counsel for New York County District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., told the court that presidents are not shielded from having to provide evidence in criminal investigations and have “responsibilities like every other citizen.” Dunne noted that no one has been targeted or charged and that his office’s investigation is not connected to Trump’s official duties as president. The district attorney is probing possible violations of state law, Dunne said, and “our office would have been remiss not to follow up.” Vance and Dunne are in a unique position to investigate Trump’s business practices because the Trump Organization, the president’s company, is based in New York City. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said that in some ways the two cases are similar, as both concern requests for Trump’s records. But Roberts said that disputes between Congress and the president are somewhat routine and can often be worked out under the rules governing the separation of powers, whereas with 2,300 local district attorneys in the country, it was unlikely that disputes between those localities and the president could be worked out as easily. “Shouldn’t there be a higher standard than in the case of the separation-of-powers dispute?” he asked. Dunne said that, yes, there should be a higher standard for local prosecutors than for Congress. But he said it was too much of a burden on state and local prosecutors to require that they ask a federal judge for a ruling allowing them to pursue a case against the president since the court has held that grand juries “shouldn’t be burdened by procedural challenges and delays.” Dunne said the standard proposed by the Justice Department “just ignores that.” AD AD

Link copied link Alito expresses concern about media leaks of Trump’s tax records By Ann Marimow Justice Samuel Alito asked the district attorney’s general counsel about the risk that Trump’s tax and financial records could be leaked to media outlets. “We both know there are prosecutors who leak all sorts of information,” including grand jury material, “specifically to the New York Times,” Alito said. Carey R. Dunne, general counsel for the Manhattan district attorney, rejected the justice’s assertion. Strict secrecy rules, he said, prevent prosecutors from making grand jury evidence public. “I’m not aware of a real pattern or practice,” Dunne said. “You’re not aware of this ever happening?” Alito pressed. Dunne responded, “They ask all the time and the answer is consistently, ‘No.’ ” AD AD

Link copied link Daylight between the Justice Department and Trump’s private attorneys on grand jury subpoenas By Ann Marimow The Justice Department is defending Trump in his official capacity, but it has not fully embraced the sweeping arguments of the president’s private attorneys that Trump is temporarily immune from any criminal investigation as long as he is in office. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. pressed Solicitor General Noel Francisco about the difference between the two arguments. “What’s wrong with Trump’s position?” Roberts asked. Francisco urged the justices to avoid dealing with the question of immunity and instead find that local prosecutors must meet a heightened standard and demonstrate a specific need when it comes to targeting the chief executive with a subpoena. The local prosecutor “has to show he really needs the documents," Francisco said, adding that the “D.A. hasn’t tried to meet that standard.” AD AD

Link copied link Trump’s attorney says president is ‘temporarily immune’ from investigation By Ann Marimow Trump’s private attorney, Jay Sekulow, emphasized that the president is temporarily immune from investigation while he is in the White House and urged the court to invalidate the New York grand jury subpoena. If the court upholds the Manhattan district attorney’s subpoena, it “weaponizes 2,300 local district attorneys” throughout the country to “harass, distract and interfere” with a sitting president, said Sekulow, who was Trump’s lead attorney during the Senate impeachment trial. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. asked why the president’s argument allows the grand jury to continue to investigate but not use a subpoena, its most effective, traditional device. Roberts noted the court in 1997 unanimously required President Bill Clinton to respond to a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former Arkansas state employee, Paula Jones. “I would have thought the discovery in a case like Clinton v. Jones would be similarly distracting,” Roberts said. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch raised similar concerns, asking Sekulow, “How is this more burdensome than what took place in Clinton v. Jones?” Gorsuch noted that in the Jones case, the president was deposed while he was in office. Sekulow said the Clinton case was a civil lawsuit in federal court, not a state criminal investigation. AD AD

Link copied link Trump lawyer argues House wants limitless power to investigate By David Fahrenthold The House’s counsel, Douglas N. Letter, seemed to struggle with hypothetical questions from the justices — all asking Letter to set a limit on the House’s power to subpoena a president’s records. Several justices said Letter’s answers were too broad, imagining a power with essentially no limits at all. In his summation, Trump lawyer Patrick Strawbridge said Letter’s struggles showed that Congress was asking the court to permit something unreasonable. “There are no limits to their theories,” Strawbridge said. He said that Congress’s power to investigate a president should be limited to a clear, current and limited legislative purpose. “It is not a free-ranging warrant to investigate wrongdoing going back 10 years,” he said. AD AD

Link copied link Kavanaugh asks whether the House could subpoena the president’s private medical records By Ann Marimow The House’s top lawyer distinguished between Trump’s financial records, which lawmakers are seeking, and the president’s private medical records, which he told the court would probably be off-limits. House general counsel Douglas N. Letter was responding to a question from Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh about whether the House could subpoena Trump’s private medical records. Kavanaugh said the court is trying to balance “how can we both protect the House’s interest in information it needs” to legislate “but also protect the president?” Letter said that records from the president’s doctors would almost certainly not be relevant to legislation and that the House would have “no valid reason” to ask for such documents.

Link copied link Kagan questions how subpoenas could hamper president’s ability to fulfill duties By Jonathan O'Connell House general counsel Douglas N. Letter was asked by Justice Elena Kagan about the argument put forth by Trump’s lawyers that a subpoena could impair a president in carrying out the duties of the presidency. Letter said there is a long history of presidents, including George Washington, Andrew Jackson and James Buchanan, responding to requests for information from Congress, sometimes voluntarily and sometimes involuntarily. “History really matters here,” Letter argued. He said that Trump’s attorneys are asking the court “to ignore a massive amount of history.” Letter also pointed out that Trump’s work in the White House should not be interrupted by the subpoenas, since the requests have been sent to third parties. “There is no way this could interfere with the president because he doesn’t have to do anything,” Letter said. “This was a subpoena to a bank and an accounting firm.”

Link copied link Alito expresses concern about lack of limits on Congress’s subpoena power By Ann Marimow Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. expressed concern about what he called the lack of limits on the House’s subpoena powers that could be used to harass the president. If the House can issue subpoenas connected to any conceivable type of legislation, Alito said, “that’s not much protection; in fact that’s no protection.” House general counsel Douglas N. Letter disagreed, saying there is “ample protection” and established limits on Congress’s power if it interferes with the president’s ability to do his job. Letter noted that the subpoenas were directed at third parties — not the president — and have been upheld by four lower courts. “If it’s solely for harassment,” he said, “it wouldn’t meet the standard.”

Link copied link Roberts rejects House counsel’s position on subpoena power as overly broad By David Fahrenthold Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. asked Douglas Letter — counsel for the House of Representatives — about the limits of Congress’s power to seek information about the president. Letter had proposed that the power extends to any purpose on which legislation might be written. Roberts rejected that as too broad. “Your test is not really much of a test. It’s not really a limit,” Roberts said, since legislation could be written about essentially anything. “Do you have any alternative to that limitless test?" Letter said that an alternative might be that Congress’s power to investigate the president should be curbed when it interferes with the president’s ability to carry out his constitutional duties. He said that the House’s requests in this case — many of which are aimed at third parties, requiring no action by Trump himself — would be allowed under that standard.

Link copied link DOJ tells court that House subpoenas risk ‘harassing, distracting’ the president By Ann Marimow The Justice Department urged the court to invalidate the House subpoenas for Trump’s records, saying lawmakers’ real purpose was to “expose wrongdoing” — not to craft legislation. “If you look at what they say about intended legislative proposals and why they need the documents, it’s paper-thin,” Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall told the court. Wall was responding to a question from Justice Clarence Thomas, who asked what the court should do if the House committee’s intention “was to actually remove the president from office” rather than to support legislation. Congress can use subpoenas to inform legislative efforts, Wall said, but when the inquiry involves the president, there is the “danger of harassing, distracting and undermining the president.” Wall warned the court against “weaponizing the subpoena power.”