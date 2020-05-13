Picking up that mantle in a particularly prominent way Tuesday was Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who spent his time at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee grilling Fauci and suggesting he shouldn’t oversell his knowledge about what might become of the virus — along with Fauci’s role in decisions about the response.

As The Post’s Amber Phillips recapped on Tuesday, Paul pressed Fauci to admit he wasn’t the “end-all” when it comes to the response, particularly when it comes to decisions about whether the economy should be reopened at this point.

Fauci offered a subtly pointed response. While noting that he had never presented himself as the “end-all” — Fauci has made a point to say that others are in charge of economic considerations — he repeated Paul’s allusions to using “humility” in offering prescriptions about what might lay ahead. Particularly, he pushed back on Paul’s suggestion that schools could reopen because children suffer many fewer deaths from covid-19 by saying people should be “humble” about what they don’t know about how the virus impacts young people.

But Paul’s line of questioning reflects an increasing conservative skepticism of Fauci — a skepticism that has grown over the past month in part thanks to people like him questioning Fauci’s advice. And a new poll this week reinforces that this skepticism is slowly taking hold: The CNN poll suggests a significant decline in GOP regard for Fauci’s expertise, when measure against other similar polls of Fauci in recent weeks.

While 84 percent of Republicans said they trusted the information they received from President Trump about the virus, just 72 percent said the same about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while just 61 percent said the same about Fauci, the CNN poll found.

That split in regard for Trump and Fauci is something that simply didn’t exist even a month ago.

A Fox News poll conducted in late March showed very little difference in GOP perceptions between the two. At the time, 85 percent of Republicans approved of Fauci’s handling of the coronavirus, versus just 8 percent who disapproved. His plus-77 rating was about the same as Trump, for whom 86 percent approved and 13 percent disapproved (plus-73).

That gap, though, has progressively widened over the past month.

A Quinnipiac University poll in early April showed Republicans approved of Trump 89-10 and Fauci 77-8 — still sterling numbers for Fauci, but not quite on Trump’s level.

By late April, a Gallup poll showed 91 percent of Republicans approved of Trump on the virus, but just 71 percent approved of Fauci.

Early this month, Republicans in a Washington Post-University of Maryland survey said Trump had done and “excellent” or “good” job on the coronavirus by a 79-21 margin (plus-58), as compared to 68-25 (plus-43) for Fauci.

And now, the CNN poll shows the biggest gap yet — at least on the narrower measure of trust. While Republicans trust Trump on the coronavirus by a margin of 84 percent to 14 percent (plus-70), they trust Fauci by less than half that margin, 61-29 (plus-32).

Trump has thus far declined to clash with Fauci publicly — apart from retweeting a call for his firing at one point in mid-April. But many of his allies in conservative media (and now the Senate) have been happy to pick up that torch and question Fauci’s advice, as they push for a more aggressive reopening of the economy than Fauci has advocated.

