The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority sided with Republican legislators and struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’s administration’s decision to extend stay-at-home orders.

The 4-3 decision limits Evers’s ability to make statewide rules during emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic, instead requiring him to work with the state legislature on how the state should handle the outbreak.

The state’s highest court heard virtual oral arguments last week in the lawsuit brought by Republican state lawmakers against Evers, a Democrat, and Andrea Palm, the state Department of Health secretary.

In those arguments, several conservative judges signaled in their questions that they believed Evers’s order that nonessential businesses remain closed until at least May 26 was an overreach of executive power.

“Isn’t it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work among other ordinarily lawful activities?” asked Justice Rebecca Bradley.

At the hearing, an attorney representing Evers’s administration, pointed to a state law that gives the state health department the authority “to do whatever is necessary to combat a novel, deadly, communicable disease like the one we’re facing today.”

Republicans in the Wisconsin legislature have challenged Evers’s authority since he was elected, stripping the executive of powers in the weeks before he was sworn in.