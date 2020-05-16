Rep. Eliot L. Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, alleged the State Inspector General was fired after opening an investigation into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and said the timing suggested “an unlawful act of retaliation.” It was the latest in a string of weekend removals of oversight officials who have clashed with the Trump administration, including Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm and intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.
The State Department did not explain Linick’s removal or address the criticism and Engel’s allegation. The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday night.
President Trump said in a Friday letter to Congress that the inspector general no longer had his full confidence and would be removed within 30 days, the Associated Press reported.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) criticized “another apparent act of retaliation and cover up” meant to “shield a loyal cabinet secretary from oversight and accountability,” while Pelosi said in a statement that Linick was “punished for honorably performing his duty to protect the Constitution and our national security, as required by the law and by his oath.”
Pelosi expressed concern that the move came as the House passed coronavirus legislation that includes funding the State Department’s inspector general would oversee.
Linick has previously been critical of alleged misconduct by officials. An August report by the inspector general concluded that leadership of a leading department bureau mistreated and harassed staffers, accused them of political disloyalty to the Trump administration, and retaliated against them.