Few are as blatant about using this tactic, though, as the Trump White House.

News broke late Friday night that Trump had removed the inspector general for the State Department, Steve Linick. It’s the third time in six weeks that such a move has been announced on a Friday night, with each inspector general having done something to pretty obviously alienate Trump. The unprecedented spate of removals has reinforced how Trump is rather obviously seeking to undermine independent oversight of his administration — and the timing of each of them only reinforces that.

Let’s run through each one (with a fourth thrown in that occurred on a Tuesday and was less obviously politically motivated).

State Department inspector general Steve Linick

The action: Fired

When he was removed (first report): Friday, May 15, at about 10 p.m.

What he did:

What Trump has said: Retweeted this tweet suggesting Linick should have come forward earlier if he had such information about Ukraine:

So State Department inspector general asks for 'urgent' briefing on Capitol Hill. Trump and Ukraine! Then admits he's had 'urgent' material since May. After seeing it, Dem lawmaker declares 'completely irrelevant.' https://t.co/LCS09PiuPq — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 3, 2019

Replaced with: Stephen J. Akard, a former Foreign Service officer and former aide to Vice President Pence dating back to his days in Indiana

Acting Health and Human Services inspector general Christi Grimm

The action: Removed in favor of a permanent replacement

When she was removed (announcement): Shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, May 1

What she did: Issued an April report finding “severe shortages” of coronavirus testing kits, delays in results and “widespread shortages” of equipment like masks.

What Trump has said: Of her report, Trump said on April 6, “It’s just wrong. Did I hear the word ‘inspector general’? Really? It’s wrong. And they’ll talk to you about it. It’s wrong.” He added on Twitter the next day:

Why didn’t the I.G., who spent 8 years with the Obama Administration (Did she Report on the failed H1N1 Swine Flu debacle where 17,000 people died?), want to talk to the Admirals, Generals, V.P. & others in charge, before doing her report. Another Fake Dossier! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Replaced with: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Weida

Intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson

The action: Fired

When he was removed (first reported): Friday, April 3, around 10 p.m.

What he did: Forwarded the Ukraine whistleblower complaint to Congress after finding it to be “credible” and “urgent.” The complaint, which was overwhelmingly confirmed by impeachment witnesses, led to Trump’s impeachment.

What Trump has said: Trump repeatedly attacked the whistleblower complaint as being without merit and part of an alleged partisan campaign to remove him as president. After removing Atkinson, he specifically cited that action.

“I thought he did a terrible job. Absolutely terrible. He took a whistleblower report, which turned out to be a fake report … and he brought it to Congress with an emergency. Not a big Trump fan, that I can tell you.”

He also questioned Atkinson’s actions:

House Republicans investigating origins of the Ukraine Whistleblower complaint. ICIG Michael Atkinson facing serious questions. “The Democrats know the ICIG is a major problem-didn’t release his testimony. Looks so much like everything else we’ve seen, from the Russia Hoax, to... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Atkinson later alleged in an extraordinary letter that he had been targeted for dong his job appropriately.

And finally, in a non-Friday night announcement ...

Acting Defense Department inspector general Glenn Fine

The action: Removed in favor of a permanent replacement

When he was removed: Tuesday, April 7

What he was set to do: Oversee the Trump administration’s handling of the new $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, which was signed into law a week and a half earlier.

What Trump has said: “We have a lot of IGs in from the Obama era,” he said the day of the announcement. “And as you know, it’s a presidential decision. And I left them, largely. I mean, changed some, but I left them. . . . But when we have, you know, reports of bias and when we have different things coming in. I don’t know Fine. I don’t think I ever met Fine.”

Replaced with: Environmental Protection Agency Inspector General Sean W. O’Donnell, who would serve in an acting capacity at Defense until the announcement of a permanent replacement.