“You watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and November 3," the younger Trump said. "And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

He also attacked former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and boasted about crowd sizes at President Trump’s political events.

"They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time,” he said.

The Biden campaign pushed back against Trump’s comments, calling them “unbelievably reckless.”

“We’re in the middle of the biggest public health emergency in a century, with almost 90,000 Americans dead, 1.5 million infected, and 36 million workers newly jobless," said Biden communications director Kate Bedingfield in a statement. “So for Eric Trump to claim that the coronavirus is a political hoax that will ‘magically’ disappear is absolutely stunning and unbelievably reckless.”

She also accused the Trump administration of being “desperate to do whatever they can to throw up a smokescreen to try to conceal his historic mismanagement of this crisis.”

Leading health officials have repeatedly warned that the coronavirus will not go away by fall and that a surge in cases toward the end of the year could be even harder to manage than the current outbreak.

Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, said late last month the global spread of the disease made it “inevitable” the coronavirus would return or linger beyond fall. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Washington Post a second wave of covid-19 could be worse than the first because it would coincide with the flu season.

President Trump himself has acknowledged the pandemic will remain a public health problem for months. Earlier this month, he said that although he is convinced covid-19 will disappear on its own, it “doesn’t mean it’s going to be gone, frankly, by fall or after the fall.”