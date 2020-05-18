President Trump’s approach to the presidency has consistently mirrored his approach to the Trump Organization, the privately held company that he ran with full and unquestioned authority before entering politics. There were no coequal partners in Trump Tower, just the wills and whims of Trump himself, enacted by loyalists and supplicants. It was a form of leadership that held enough appeal for Trump that he stuck with it for decades. The only metric against which he would be judged was his own bottom line, save a few lawsuits or law enforcement investigators. If someone gave him bad news, he was free to ignore the news and fire the person and do what he wanted.

For anyone, a transition from that sort of leadership to the more powerful but more constrained role of the presidency would be an awkward one. For Trump, though, it’s been particularly full of static, in part because of his demonstrated disinterest in the structure theorized by the Founding Fathers. It’s not that he’s chafing at the constraints put on him by the legislature, he rejects them. It’s not that he is trying to navigate the boundaries established by the courts, he’s trying to reshape the courts so that they won’t establish boundaries at all.

Over and over, Trump has worked to eliminate or muffle the interventions of those who would hold him or his administration to account. Repeatedly, he’s exposed a central flaw in the existing system of accountability: The person being held accountable has to care about the criticisms and changes being offered.

On Friday, Trump again ousted one of the government’s independent watchdogs, the State Department inspector general. The role of an inspector general is to serve as an independent watchdog for the activities of a department or group within the government. It’s a position meant to ensure accountability for political officials and career bureaucrats, the sort of check on the “deep state” that one might expect an anti-establishment president to like. These inspectors general, though, have a habit of looking at things that Trump would rather leave unexamined.

In the case of Steve Linick, the inspector general fired Friday, that appears to have included a look at whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was misusing government resources for the benefit of himself and his wife. In the case of Michael Atkinson, once the inspector general for the intelligence community, Trump’s objection probably stemmed from Atkinson following established procedure in sending to Congress a complaint from a government whistleblower about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.

That whistleblower complaint triggered an investigation from the House of Representatives focused on whether Trump tried to use his position to assist his reelection campaign. The House ultimately decided that he had, impeaching Trump earlier this year. One of the articles of impeachment was specifically focused on Trump’s rejection of Congress’s authority to investigate the president’s behavior.

Trump's insistence that government agencies provide no assistance to the House meant that he was reserving for himself “the right to determine the propriety, scope, and nature of an impeachment inquiry into his own conduct,” the second article of impeachment read. “This abuse of office served to cover up the President’s own repeated misconduct and to seize and control the power of impeachment—and thus to nullify a vital constitutional safeguard vested solely in the House of Representatives."

Trump was unfazed by the criticism. When the Senate did not convict him and, therefore, remove him from office, he declared himself to have been absolved.

As pressure over Ukraine was mounting, Trump tried to reinforce his political support in the face of questions about his interactions with Ukraine. That included repeated disparagement of the intelligence community officials who’d blown the whistle on his efforts, action that Trump decried as “fake” or biased. That pattern has itself been repeated, with Trump over the weekend disparaging a whistleblower who raised concerns about how his administration has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

That whistleblower, Rick Bright, testified before Congress last week and, on Sunday evening, appeared in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes.” He outlined sweeping criticisms of the administration’s failures to prepare for the emergence of the coronavirus and directly criticized Trump’s promotion of hydroxychloroquine, a drug that the Food and Drug Administration now warns should not be used to treat covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. Bright told CBS that he thinks his “last ditch effort to protect Americans from that drug” was why he was fired from his position.

Trump’s response was not specific. CBS and its reporters, he tweeted, were “doing everything in their power to demean our Country, much to the benefit of the Radical Left Democrats."

“Tonight they put on yet another Fake ‘Whistleblower’, a disgruntled employee who supports Dems, fabricates stories, & spews lies,” he wrote. He then added a more sweeping criticism: “This whole Whistleblower racket needs to be looked at very closely, it is causing great injustice & harm."

This is a revealing comment, by itself. While governments and other organizations are never thrilled with the revelations from whistleblowers — almost by definition — most leaders recognize the value in having a system in which problems can be reported outside of a self-interested chain of command. The former chief executive of the Trump Organization, though, sees the public release of information about problems primarily as causing harm.

Bright was part of a scientific community within the Trump administration that has been undercut broadly in a different way: by being ignored. Repeatedly, Trump and his appointees have sidestepped and sidelined the recommendations of existing experts. Government experts on the environment, on foreign policy and on regulatory actions have been ignored in favor of those loyal to prioritizing Trump’s worldview over the real world. Those who speak out against his behavior are painted with the label “deep state,” portrayed as the sort of institutionalized nogoodniks that Trump was elected to oust. It’s a convenient way to wave away criticism: These are simply people more committed to their entrenched interests than the American public and are people who want to see Trump fail.

Whistleblowers and inspectors need a free media to expose what's actually happening within the government. Trump's been ahead of the curve on that, though, having spent years working to portray the press as an enemy to the public. During the 2016 campaign, he was explicit in his goal, telling CBS's Leslie Stahl that he undermined the media so that people wouldn't believe even accurate news reporting. As president, attacks have become more visceral and energetic.

In the past few days, he’s repeatedly elevated a video clip showing protesters berating a local-news reporter covering social distancing protests. Those attacking the reporters are “great people,” Trump said at one point — despite the protesters supporting a position that his administration ostensibly opposes.

Like the “deep state,” the “fake news media” is a vague entity in which individuals or organizations can be slotted as needed.

It's important to recognize the fundamental struggle at play here. There's reality and there's the way Trump wants people to view reality. Not every news report or whistleblower or inspector general or congressional committee accurately captures reality in its entirety; there are mistakes, errors and misrepresentations that seep in at the edges. Trump, though, is interested first in the ultimate presentation of an event and works backward to build a narrative scaffold that bolsters that presentation. He's built simple channels into which efforts to pull him toward reality can be pushed: discredited news agencies, deep state crooks, congressional haters who deserve none of his assistance.

His process is a useful one in that he is unbound by accuracy. If he makes a mistake or says something immediately and demonstrably wrong, it's ignored or the person noting the mistake is attacked. If his opponents get a detail wrong and correct the record, its used by Trump as a way to undercut their credibility.

What's truly remarkable about the Trump presidency is the extent to which he's been able to reshape the White House into something mirroring his Trump Tower offices. The Founding Fathers tried to figure out a way to keep the American president from absorbing the power of a monarch. Decades of erosion in the balance of powers and in institutional confidence led to a moment in which a president who wanted to could fight a broad war against being held accountable — and see that war end in a stalemate.

