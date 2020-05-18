One day before Trump announced the first U.S. coronavirus death, his chief economic adviser was downplaying the coronavirus threat.

“The virus is not going to sink the American economy,” Larry Kudlow said at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28. “What is or could sink the American economy is the socialism coming from our friends on the other side of the aisle. That’s the biggest fear that I have today.”

Less than a month later, Kudlow acknowledged the coronavirus would cause an economic downturn but said it would only be “weeks and months.”

“It’s not going to be years, that’s for sure,” Kudlow said on March 24.

Less than two months after saying that the United States would not hit 20 percent unemployment “if we follow the president’s [coronavirus] plan,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on May 10 said the U.S. unemployment rate could hit 25 percent.

And nine days after saying U.S. economic growth at an annualized rate could decline 25 to 30 percent in the second quarter, White House senior adviser Kevin Hassett on May 6 said that economic growth in the second quarter could actually decline by 40 percent.

Each of these revisions were in line with what many economists, including the White House’s own economists, had been projecting, but they have been notably at odds with Trump’s ongoing reassurances about a swift economic recovery later this year.

On Thursday, Trump partially acknowledged the extent of the projected economic downturn, when asked if the unemployment rate would fall below 10 percent by September.

“No, but by next year I think we’re going to be very, very strong again,” Trump said. “ … And I think what’s going to happen is next year’s going to be one of our best years. I feel that we will transition in this third quarter. Fourth quarter is going to be good. Next year is going to be incredible.”

Less than three months earlier, Trump was downplaying the potential impact of the outbreak while suggesting Democratic presidential candidates were to blame for financial market declines at the time.

“We’re going to have tremendously low unemployment,” Trump said on Feb. 26 when asked about the threat to the economy. “ … But this would have, you know, an impact on GDP. But we’re still very, very — we’re doing great.”

