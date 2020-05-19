Remember this, every Governor who has sky high approval on their handling of the Coronavirus, and I am happy for them all, could in no way have gotten those numbers, or had that success, without me and the Federal Governments help. From Ventilators to Testing, we made it happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

Americans, though, don’t seem to be crediting Trump nearly as much as he would like.

New polling data from SurveyMonkey, which were shared with The Washington Post, show that fully 49 of 50 governors have significantly higher approval ratings for their coronavirus responses than Trump does in recent polls. A Washington Post-Ipsos poll last week showed 43 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of the outbreak.

The one governor on Trump’s level is Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), whose efforts to reopen his state have proved controversial. In the Post-Ipsos poll, Kemp’s approval rating was 39 percent; in the new one, it’s a similar 43 percent — the same as Trump’s.

Apart from Kemp, the governor closest to Trump is Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D), at 54 percent. No other governor falls below half of their constituents supporting their response.

Here’s the full list:

The data show Democratic governors with an average coronavirus approval rating of 70 percent, while Republican governors are lower, at 63 percent.

But interestingly, most of the highest and lowest approval ratings belong to Republicans.

Among the highest are a trio of moderate Republicans who have distanced themselves from Trump — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at 85 percent, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) at 82 percent, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) at 82 percent. They occupy three of the top five slots, and six of the top seven are Republicans.

On the other end of the scale, though, are many of their fellow GOPers. Of the 11 governors with the lowest approval ratings on coronavirus, nine are Republicans.

Along with Kemp, they including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) at 58 percent. Both governors have pushed forward with among the most aggressive reopening plans.

Also among the 11 at the lowest end are four Republican governors of Midwestern states — Iowa’s Kim Reynolds, South Dakota’s Kristi L. Noem, Missouri’s Mike Parson and Nebraska’s Pete Ricketts — all at 58 percent. All were among the latest holdouts on issuing statewide stay-at-home orders or were among the few to never issue them at all.

The only other Democrat to rank among the lowest 11 besides Ige is Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), at 60 percent.