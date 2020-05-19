And then there was this, from earlier this month.

What’s the explanation here? “New CDC Coronavirus Data Cuts American Death Toll Nearly In HALF” https://t.co/CyyDpI8Fll — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 3, 2020

At this point, you can see the “edit” in the description of the linked article, an amendment added after the fact to acknowledge, to as small a degree as possible, that the premise of the article was entirely wrong. That was obvious in the moment, as The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake made clear.

AD

AD

What the article was insinuating was that the running total of covid-19 deaths compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was far smaller than what the media was reporting. At the time, the CDC listed about 37,000 deaths; media outlets were reporting something closer to 66,000. This was presented as the CDC having “cut” its estimate of the number of deaths from the virus — perhaps an acknowledgment that things weren’t as bad as they seemed.

But, again, this was nonsense.

Each day, the CDC publishes the number of deaths in a given week from covid-19. Many states and third-party aggregations of virus death tolls report the number of newly discovered deaths each day. If a hospital learns that a death the prior Thursday was a function of the virus, that death is included in the count for today, Tuesday. That’s not how the CDC does it. Instead, the CDC uses official confirmation of deaths from death certificates and ascribes deaths to the days on which they occur, meaning that Thursday’s death would be attributed to Thursday, even if we learned about it on Tuesday.

AD

AD

See where this is going? That means that last week’s numbers will go up more this week — and that the CDC’s numbers aren’t offered in real time. Comparing its total with compiled state reports’ total, in other words, is apples to oranges.

Now, two weeks after Ingraham’s elevation of this obviously wrong theory, we can show how wrong it was.

The article she linked to noted the disparity between the two lines below. The media was saying 66,000 deaths, but the CDC was under 40,000.

That total for the CDC used the department’s May 1 estimate. It releases a new estimate every weekday and, in each subsequent estimate, the numbers for the deaths in preceding weeks have increased as new deaths were reported to the federal government. Put visually, here’s how the CDC’s weekly estimate of deaths has increased over time.

It’s important to note that most prior weeks were adjusted upward as new deaths were reported. You might recall a few weeks ago when we learned that there had been deaths in California even before the first confirmed death in the United States. Those deaths were added to the CDC’s total for those weeks well after the fact.

The most recent estimate is from May 18. Here’s how the weekly death toll now compares with the data from May 1. Notice in particular the data from April 25, the most recent week for which data were available on May 1. In the last 17 days, the CDC’s estimated death toll that week has jumped by more than 8,000 cases — making up a big chunk of the “missing” deaths Ingraham was so worried about.

Looking at this cumulatively, you can see how the new estimate of total deaths compares with what was reported to the CDC on May 1. (The light-colored gray lines are the cumulative totals for each of the intervening estimates between May 1 and May 18.)

Note the May 2 figure, the closest end-of-week date to the article Ingraham linked. The May 18 estimate suggests that nearly 62,000 people had died by that date — a bit lower than the 66,000 attributed to the media at the time.

Again — and meaning no disrespect to my colleague Aaron Blake — this was not hard to figure out at the time. The CDC website itself indicated that the numbers were preliminary and would grow and, sure enough, they did.

AD

AD