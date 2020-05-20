It is not, however, the approach that Trump himself is actually advocating.

REOPEN OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

While Trump’s favorite news network is embracing his rip-off-the-Band-Aid approach, highlighting the relatively modest protests in support of quickly reopening the economy, new polling reinforces that this is a minority position. Most Americans, including half of the members of Trump’s own party, think reopening should occur only when it can, indeed, be done safely.

Polling from the Associated Press and its partners at NORC does reinforce that support for stay-at-home restrictions limiting public exposure has declined since April. What’s more, the decline has been bigger among Republicans, with fewer than half now indicating that they favor such mandates.

Overall, though, most Americans see the restrictions in their area as being about right for combating the pandemic. In fact, more than three-quarters of Americans think that the restrictions either are appropriate or don’t go far enough — and two-thirds of Republicans agree. One-third of Republicans think that existing restrictions go too far, making up the bulk of the fifth of Americans who hold that position.

Those results are certainly suggestive of a preference for a slower reopening of the economy. A poll from Quinnipiac University, also released Wednesday, makes that explicit.

Respondents were asked which they preferred: a quicker reopening, even if it worsened the spread of the virus, or a slower one, even at risk to the economy. Three-quarters of respondents said a slower reopening was preferable — including half of Republicans.

In the AP poll, respondents were asked specifically about the extent to which they were concerned about an increase in infections as restrictions are eased. Eight in 10 respondents said they were at least somewhat concerned about it, with half indicating they were very concerned. Among Republicans, a third said they were very concerned and more than two-thirds said they were at least somewhat concerned.

In other words, Americans broadly want precisely what Trump’s spokeswoman says he does: a slow, safe reopening of the economy.

AD

AD