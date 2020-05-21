His allies: apparently not so much.

A bit player in the Ukraine scandal, Ukrainian official Andriy Derkach, reemerged this week with yet more far-from-damning supposed evidence against Biden. The evidence: phone calls in which Biden, who was then vice president, discussed the removal of Ukraine’s top prosecutor with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The calls add very little to the record, which already included Biden very publicly calling for the prosecutor’s removal — which was the goal of the United States and much of the Western world — and threatening to withhold U.S. loan guarantees to make it happen. They also do nothing to address the actual conspiracy theory Trump and his allies have promoted: that Biden sought the prosecutor’s removal to help his son, who worked for a Ukrainian energy company.

Despite the new information landing with little more than a thud, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and others hailed it.

“Just the tip of iceberg,” Giuliani told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

Donald Trump Jr. leaned into the new information even harder, tweeting, "Yikes!!!! This is not a 'perfect conversation' "

Yikes!!!! This is not a “perfect conversation”



— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 19, 2020

Trump Jr.'s promotion of the information is particularly remarkable, given his own role in the Russia investigation. Back in 2016, a Russian lawyer tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin offered derogatory information about Hillary Clinton, to which Trump Jr. responded in an email that “if it’s what you say I love it.” Despite soliciting foreign interference being a crime, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III opted not to charge Trump Jr. because he said he couldn’t prove the information was valuable — as required by law — or whether Trump Jr. knew that foreign interference in an election was illegal.

That defense would no longer seem applicable in the case of Ukraine. The important difference, though, is in whether Derkach’s information was actually sought out by Trump allies. Giuliani met with Derkach in December, but he declined to tell The Post whether he had any role in its dissemination — instead preferring to focus on the actual information.

But Derkach’s background seems relevant in this moment. As The Post’s Paul Sonne and Rosalind S. Helderman reported this week:

Derkach has past links to Russian intelligence. He attended the Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB in Moscow. His father served as a KGB officer for decades before becoming head of independent Ukraine’s intelligence service in the late 1990s. His father was fired from that post amid a scandal over a Ukrainian journalist who was kidnapped and murdered.

(Here’s more on that murder of a Ukrainian journalist and the senior Derkach’s role, for those who are interested.)

The key point in this would seem to be that the Trump effort began in the 2016 general election by welcoming help from Russia — “Russia, if you’re listening,” etc. And now, in 2020, it has explicitly sought foreign information about people who (again) just happen to be Trump’s electoral opponent. They still seem to be welcoming the help, however explicitly sought in this particular case, from people with ties to Russian intelligence.

