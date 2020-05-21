“Leader Abrams will headline a virtual event, mostly high-dollar fundraising events, for each candidate in the coming weeks and leverage her social media networks to help the candidates gain support,” Abrams spokesman Seth Bringman said. “These efforts are part of her commitment to help Democrats take back the U.S. Senate majority, a path that also includes two U.S. Senate races in Georgia.”

Abrams, 46, who narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race in 2018, declined to run for Senate, despite heavy lobbying from national party leaders. She has made her interest known in joining presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s ticket.

For the past year, Abrams has provided money and technical assistance to help Democratic state parties and liberal organizations in 18 battleground states set up voter protection operations through Fair Fight Action. Most of the endorsements announced Thursday are in states that are part of the initiative, called Fair Fight 2020.

The endorsements are the first she has made in major political contests outside of Georgia, and she is likely to announce her support for candidates in additional key races.

Most of the races are considered competitive, with the exceptions of Mississippi and South Carolina.

Espy, 66, who ran in Mississippi’s special election in 2018, lost to Cindy Hyde-Smith by eight percentage points. But it was far closer than Democrats have come in recent years. As Espy prepared to run again, this time for a full term, he sought out Abrams for advice on motivating black voters; 38 percent of Mississippi’s residents are African American. Polls show Hyde-Smith with a large lead over Espy, who served as agriculture secretary under former president Bill Clinton.

In South Carolina, polls show Harrison, 44, is trailing by single digits against Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, who is seeking a fourth term. In a statement, Abrams described Harrison as a “strong leader” and said he would “work hard to address inequalities in rural health care and infrastructure.”

Harrison has said Abrams’s 2018 campaign, in which she became the first black woman to win a major party gubernatorial nomination, is an inspiration and political playbook for Democrats to compete in the South.

Abrams has pointed to her success in increasing turnout among Democratic voters in Georgia in 2018 as a reason national party leaders and liberal groups should invest resources in southern states, where the populations of African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans continue to grow at a rapid rate. She and other strategists have argued that turning out more reliable Democratic voters makes more sense than trying to woo a smaller pool of white swing voters.

She hopes to put that plan in play this fall in Georgia, where Republicans hold both of the Senate seats that will be on the ballot. Sen. David Purdue is up for reelection this year. Several Democrats are competing in the June 9 primary for the party nomination.