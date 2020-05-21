In other words, this is indisputably a campaign trip before anything else. As was his last trip, a visit to Pennsylvania, which he also narrowly won in 2016. As was his trip before that, to Arizona — a state which appears very much to be in play. The Washington Post’s David Nakamura writes that the trips have “taken on clear campaign overtones” — including with cheering crowds risking exposure to the virus to root the president on.

Taxpayers are paying a fortune for the use of Air Force One on the campaign trail by President Obama and Crooked Hillary. A total disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2016

What’s happening in the moment, though, is merely a refinement of how Trump has approached travel as president. It’s a paring down, really, one of those mental exercises where you’re asked to slowly winnow down the important things in your life until you identify what matters most. What matters most to Trump is November.

Over the course of his presidency, swing states haven’t been Trump’s primary destination. In fact, the states to which Trump has gone the most are blue ones, ones he lost in 2016 by 5 or more points. That’s clear from this chart tracking cumulative visits over time. (We’ve highlighted the 2018 election, which we’ll come back to.)

Why so many trips to blue states? Because blue states happen to be where things he wants to visit are located. His golf clubs are in blue states like Virginia and New Jersey. Government offices are in Virginia and Maryland. If he gets up one Saturday and wants to play golf — as he often has — he’s making a trip to the blue state of Virginia to do so.

His golf habit is visible on the chart, in fact, with lulls in blue-state trips during the winter and spikes in swing states — specifically, Florida, home of Mar-a-Lago.

So while most of his trips have been to blue states, it’s largely not for political reasons. Those other visits, stops in states for campaign rallies or for meet-and-greets, have largely been in swing states or red states.

The importance of political stops to his travel itinerary is clear when considering the 2018 midterms. Picking out only the visits which weren’t visits to government agencies or trips that included stops at his properties, Trump has mostly visited red states over the course of each of the years of his presidency, with a peak as the November 2018 elections approached.

Then, of course, he was trying to defend his party’s majorities in the House and Senate and worried less about his own reelection prospects. Now, with November rapidly approaching and a pandemic-mandated lull in travel for the month of April, he’s back on the move — to the states he needs to win.

It’s certainly the case that Trump wishes he could get back to Virginia or New Jersey, not to campaign but to play his first round of golf in months. But when he has to pick somewhere to go right now, with his options for travel limited by propriety, his choice is clear.