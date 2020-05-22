The comment was met with ridicule and outrage from the right — from staunch Trump allies, and notably from black conservatives.

1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

Other African Americans who aren't conservative criticized Biden for the remark, accusing him of a level of cockiness that has made them uncomfortable with his campaign since he launched it more than a year ago. As the vice president to America's first black president, they say Biden often comes off as if he is entitled to the black vote.

Other African Americans who aren’t conservative criticized Biden for the remark, accusing him of a level of cockiness that has made them uncomfortable with his campaign since he launched it more than a year ago. As the vice president to America’s first black president, they say Biden often comes off as if he is entitled to the black vote.

Keith Boykin, a former Clinton White House aide who teaches African American studies at Columbia, tweeted that as a white man, Biden does not get to question the blackness of black people.

Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden that this comment to Charlamagne was a mistake.



Yes, Biden is a much better choice for black people than racist Trump.



But white people don’t get to tell black people what is black.



Biden still has to EARN our vote.pic.twitter.com/TPEV5ZpEYi — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 22, 2020

“Somebody needs to tell Joe Biden that this comment to Charlamagne was a mistake,” Boykin tweeted. “Yes, Biden is a much better choice for black people than racist Trump. But white people don’t get to tell black people what is black. Biden still has to EARN our vote.”

Biden sees a clear choice between him and Trump, who has a history of doing and saying things that many black Americans find offensive, like defending white nationalists marching in support of Confederate memorial. That’s point Biden made in his campaign announcement — should be obvious to black Americans. That’s how Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign, explained his comments Friday after the interview.

The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

Biden in the interview defended his comment by saying: “Take a look at my record man. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. the NAACP has endorsed me every time that I’ve run. I mean, come on. Take a look at the record.”

But telling a black American who prefers Trump over Biden’s that he or she isn’t black reeks of the paternalistic rhetoric that has often found Biden at the receiving end of criticism from black Americans. Biden has repeatedly been accused of talking down to them.

In 2007, he grabbed headlines during a debate for telling viewers that he spent months lecturing black men on safe sex.

“I spent last summer going through the black sections of my town, holding rallies in parks, trying to get black men to understand it is not unmanly to wear a condom, getting women to understand they can say no, getting people in the position where testing matters,” he said. “I got tested for AIDS. I know Barack got tested for AIDS.”

And while Biden points to his record on advocating for policies that benefit black Americans, it is actually that same record that led some black voters to vote against him in the primary.

Before officially announcing his run, I wrote for the Fix that “During Biden’s congressional career, he pushed several pieces of legislation that lengthened criminal sentences, particularly for drugs favored by nonwhite users. That legislation helped create America’s dismal mass incarceration crisis. The United States has one of the largest prison populations in the world, and people of color are disproportionately impacted.”

Those perplexed by Biden’s statement may wonder how he justifies it. One possible answer is anti-Trump black Americans.

Since before Trump entered the White House, there have been black Americans who have questioned his black supporters’ allegiance to black America. Author and podcast host Touré tweeted that Biden’s comments align with what most black Americans “actually feel.”

What Biden said aligns with what most Black people actually feel so miss me with the mob attacking him for it because only Black people can say that. Ok. That said, gaffes are normal for Joe so expect many more of these. This is what Dems bought when we chose Joe. — Touré (@Toure) May 22, 2020

There is no data showing that most black Americans question the blackness of Trump supporters. But very often when polling shows that Trump does have some black support — 3 percent, according to the most recent Quinnipiac University poll — one of the first questions some black Americans ask is: Who are these black Americans?

The implication is that black Trump supporters are so rare that most black Americans don’t know many.

But wondering who black Trump supporters are is not the same thing as questioning their blackness. And questioning their commitment to the black community because of their support for Trump is not the same as questioning their blackness.

And perhaps, more importantly — even if it was, many black Americans don’t believe that Biden is the person to do that. The idea that a white man is in the place to question the blackness of a black person is not a popular one in black America — especially a white man who is still trying to convince some black Americans that his views on race have evolved over the past 30 years.

