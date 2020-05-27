So what are the arguments for and against proxy voting? Let’s break down the debate into three categories.

1. If Congress is a role model for America, what behavior should it model in a pandemic?

Democrats say it’s good public health practice to allow vote by proxy: Many American workers who can are still being asked to telecommute rather than come to the office, even in places where things are opening up. Congress can’t do its job entirely remotely — there’s no system for remote voting. But lawmakers can stay at home if they think traveling is too risky, or if they have a family member who is more susceptible to the coronavirus.

“My wife has had two heart surgeries, so proxy voting gives me the opportunity to mitigate that risk,” Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Tex.) told the Wall Street Journal. He’s staying home and asking Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) to cast his votes for him.

Republicans say to toughen up; we’re Congress. Through wars and terrorist attacks, Congress convening to debate what to do next is the constant that the American people need.

The opening paragraph of House Republicans’ lawsuit underscores that Congress has never once decided to do proxy voting:

Through the Civil War; through the burning of the Capitol during the War of 1812 and the terrorist attack on Washington on 9/11; and through the Yellow Fever Epidemic of 1793 and the 1918 flu pandemic Pandemic of 1918, the Congress of the United States has never before flinched from its constitutional duty to assemble at the Nation’s Capital and conduct the People’s business in times of national peril and crisis. So it was for more than two centuries. Until now.

(In 1918, after the flu pandemic killed a sitting lawmaker, the House largely didn’t meet — choosing to vote by unanimous consent so that members wouldn’t have to travel until the worst of the flu season was over.)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said in a statement that not requiring every member to show up to vote is a “a dereliction of our duty as elected officials.” Republicans are urging any of their members who feel like they can’t safely travel to Washington, D.C., to accept that that means they can’t vote, and to enter how they would have voted in the congressional record.

2. Is proxy voting constitutional?

No, it’s not constitutional: This is the thrust of House Republicans’ lawsuit against proxy voting. Their lawsuit argues that the Constitution says Congress needs to meet in person.

Using unambiguous words like “meeting,” “assemble,” “attendance,” “present,” “absent,” “recess,” “sitting,” and “seat,” the Constitution clearly requires Members of Congress to be actually present in the House or Senate chamber to be counted as part of the quorum necessary for either House to do business and to cast their votes from the floor.

Yes, it’s constitutional: Pelosi issued a statement asserting that “voting by proxy during a pandemic is fully consistent with the Constitution and is supported by expert legal analyses.” Incoming Georgetown law professor Josh Chafetz agrees with Pelosi, that proxy voting probably is constitutional. The Constitution gave the House its authority to set up its own rules about how to run as it sees fit. And to House Republicans’ point about the Constitution saying Congress must “assemble,” there is probably some flexibility in how we describe “meeting” in the 21st century in the middle of a pandemic. “We talk about students ‘attending’ class via Zoom and we have ‘meetings’ online,” Chafetz wrote in an email to The Fix.

But Chafetz said there’s one caveat to that, which Republicans have raised: Proxy voting could break rules about a quorum, depending on how many lawmakers decide not to travel. To have the House in legislative session, you need to have a majority of members present. The new rules House Democrats approved say that a proxy vote will count toward the quorum. But Chafetz wonders whether it’s legitimate to count someone who’s not physically there: “I think it’s hard to say that a proxy vote counts as attendance.”

So, if less than a majority of the 433 sitting House lawmakers travel to Washington by Wednesday afternoon for votes, could House Republicans have a case that proxy voting violated House rules by not having a quorum?

There are rules the House approved for how to reset a quorum in the event a catastrophe, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. But it requires a three-day delay in voting. The House is only planning to be in session two days this week.

3. Is this just a political fight cloaked in a constitutional one?

House Democrats have accused Republicans of taking this stand for political reasons, using proxy voting to bash Democrats as lazy and manipulative less than six months before all House seats are up for election. Plus, the lawsuit comes too late to change proxy voting for this week, and it’s an open question whether courts will weigh in on another branch’s internal debate about how it runs.

House Republicans say their stand is principled. In a news conference Wednesday outside the Capitol, House Republican leaders — many not wearing masks — argued that it’s a slippery slope from here: “What stops them from making a rule that only certain people can vote?” McCarthy said of Democrats. (Democrats counter that their proxy vote plan is temporary and limited to this pandemic.)

The debate over whether it’s good policy or bad policy to stay home is reminiscent of the mask/no mask debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden. Trump has tried to project an air of strength, even invincibility, in the face of the virus as he pushes for the economy to reopen more quickly. To that end, he has ignored his own government’s guidelines to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible.

Biden, by contrast, has embraced public health recommendations and tried to model them in everything he does, calculating that caution is good politics right now when Americans are still worried about getting sick if they resume their daily lives.

It’s perhaps not a surprise, then, that proxy voting in Congress has fallen along party lines — and has become elevated to a potential legal fight. The 2020 presidential election is shaping up to be about whether it’s time to return to normal. House Republicans are trying to bring that debate to Congress, too.

