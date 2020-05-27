In fact, it is of vital importance to Trump that he be able to do so. He is often touted as a master of branding, and what’s branding but an attempt to reshape people’s perceptions? In Trump’s case, that reshaping often involves shifting, if not erasing, boundaries of accuracy. He pulls and tugs at reality to present himself in the best, and his opponents in the worst, possible light. His clearly sees his ability to do so as being of existential importance politically, if not personally.

AD

AD

What Trump understands is that maintaining the illusions he builds does not require proving his critics and fact-checkers wrong. It simply requires that people have the same doubts about his opponents as they do about him. This was actually his political strategy in 2016: Instead of building his own favorability ratings among voters and earning their trust, his campaign simply focused on undercutting public perceptions of Hillary Clinton and casting her as dishonest and criminal. When everyone is covered with mud, it’s hard to tell anyone apart.

This is now how Trump approaches a large part of his job. He has actively sought to discredit or undermine the media, government experts, external authorities — even the voting process itself — portraying them as questionable or suspect.

If you’ve been watching Trump over the past few weeks, you’ve heard the president claim that voting by mail is risky or dangerous, which it isn’t. There are a variety of useful outcomes for Trump in making the claim: undercutting the mostly Democratic state leaders advocating for an increase in absentee voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic, raising questions before the fact about the results in November (as he also tried to do in 2016), bolstering the untrue assertion that voter fraud is common, which might then lead to new restrictions hobbling Democratic candidates.

AD

AD

And then there’s the fight itself, getting everyone riled up about his claims, keeping himself in the spotlight and, by extension, reducing the amount of time that people are focused on things like the death toll from that pandemic. It’s the misdirection of the sleight-of-hand entertainer.

Trump’s claims about voting by mail, though, appear to have at last crossed a line for Twitter. On Tuesday, the social networking platform appended a milquetoast alert to two of Trump’s tweets about voting, suggesting that readers “get the facts” about the process. It was as gentle a nudge as might be offered, the equivalent of standing beside a guy loudly handing out poison candy and gently shaking your head. But for Trump, it was an act of war.

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

“Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices,” Trump wrote Wednesday morning … on Twitter. “We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

AD

AD

Part of this response was a function of Trump’s reliance on Twitter as an unfiltered outlet. He has in the past touted the platform as his way around the “howevers” and “actuallys” that the media insists on adding to his various false claims. He has boasted that Twitter allows him to skip past the smaller audiences of cable television and the networks’ buzzkill journalists and dump untreated nonsense directly in the feeds of millions of people. If Trump’s tweets were the effluvium of a manufacturing facility, the EPA would be called in to address the issue. If the EPA weren’t controlled by Trump, that is.

Any action by Twitter to limit that direct-to-the-people flow of commentary is anathema to the president. But, again, his frustrations contain a robust performative element.

For decades, politicians — particularly conservative ones — have tried to apply pressure to gatekeepers in the media to shift how they and their issues are covered. This is occasionally a good-faith effort to force the media to consider missing perspectives. Often, though, it’s simply an effort to work the refs, as the saying goes: to put the media in a Skinner box and teach them which levers they can push without getting zapped. If you kick up a fury every time the media covers X, the media will be less enthusiastic about covering X.

AD

AD

Much of the ongoing criticism from the right about social media platforms “censoring” conservatives — mentioned by Trump in the above tweet — is an effort to strong-arm the platforms into not taking any action against political allies. It’s working the new refs, pressuring Twitter and Facebook to revise rules that have made accounts harder to find or that have removed content.

It’s important, however, to remember the reason that the social media companies changed their policies. After the 2016 election, there was a spotlight on the way in which the companies allowed misinformation to propagate (particularly on Facebook) or fostered hateful attacks (particularly on Twitter). The platforms adopted new rules attempting to find a balance between allowing a range of voices and limiting fake information or abuse. On Twitter, for example, accounts that had been reported as abusive more frequently were given less visibility.

As it turned out, this meant that a number of conservative participants on the platform suddenly found themselves subject to the change. In short order, the effort to limit abuse was cast as an anti-conservative “shadow ban” and used as an example of how social media companies try to silence conservative voices. That the tech companies operate from Northern California meant that it was easy to find liberal employees who had criticized Trump or Republicans in the past — and, therefore, to reinforce the idea that there was a broad, institutional effort to aid the left.

AD

AD

As a recent example, counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News on Wednesday morning and identified a Twitter employee who had criticized Trump. Conway named him and shared his Twitter handle.

“Somebody in San Francisco go wake him up,” she said, “and tell him he's about to get a lot more followers.”

Twitter's tool for flagging targeted harassment doesn't work on cable news broadcasts.

While many of Trump’s allies (probably including Conway) see the attacks on Twitter and Facebook as an effort to cow the platforms into behaving the way they want them to, it seems clear that Trump actually believes that the social media companies are treating conservatives unfairly. His son Donald Trump Jr. made criticism of the platforms a central focus of his energy last year after Instagram (which is part of Facebook) removed an image in which he compared border walls to the containment measures at a zoo. Trump Jr.'s anger trickled up to his father, who elevated the complaints.

AD

AD

Trump’s tweet on Wednesday also suggested that he thought the social media platforms were hoping to undermine his reelection chances.

“We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016,” Trump wrote. “We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that happen again.”

What happened in 2016 is that Trump’s campaign used Facebook very effectively to raise gobs of money and target voters with specific ads. What happened in 2016 is that Trump supporters and right-wing trolls used Twitter to organize an energetic subculture of imagery fostering support for him and attacking his opponents. What happened in 2016 is that social media platforms served as conduits for nonsensical and false claims about Hillary Clinton and Democrats, including from Trump himself. What happened after 2016 is that the platforms tried to curtail the most toxic activity — spurring a backlash and an effort to protect the systems that benefited Trump four years ago.

AD

AD

Trump has thought about not letting what he asserts happened in 2016 happen again — “Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country.”

This is a perhaps unintentionally accurate statement. His complaints about Twitter and Facebook are just like his complaints about voting by mail: separated from reality and hyped primarily because he sees it as advantageous to hype them.