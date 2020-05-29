YouGov assigned each tweet a score from minus-200 to plus-200, evaluating how positively or negatively the tweet was viewed. We took the scores for each tweet and generated a daily average score for Trump’s tweets followed by a 14-day average of the daily averages, allowing us to see broader trends in the president’s Twitter behavior.

AD

AD

Trump’s most popular day on Twitter came Christmas Day, 2018. He had one tweet that day included in YouGov’s polling. This one:

Merry Christmas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2018

The result was Trump’s most positive day overall, with Republicans and with independents. The most popular day among Democrats came the prior year, when Trump in late August 2017 praised first responders and mentioned relief efforts following the landfall of Hurricane Harvey.

Again: People like normalcy. If we compare the 14-day average scores for Trump’s tweets with the average since taking office overall and for both Democrats and Republicans, we see three periods in which positive views of his tweets have surged. One was during the responses to the hurricanes in 2017. Another came as the midterm elections approached and Trump offered a lot of (not always useful) endorsements. A third came earlier this year, as the country began transitioning into its efforts to contain the coronavirus.

It’s worth breaking that period out, given that it’s the reason we’re having this conversation. From early to mid-March, positive views of Trump’s tweets increased with each group, including a big increase among Democrats. Sure, the 14-day average of views of Trump’s tweets from Democrats were still mostly negative, but they were notably less negative.

Why? Trump was tweeting about the administration’s response and about efforts being undertaken to ensure the stability of the economy.

AD

AD

But then, as the pandemic endured, his focus shifted. In the past few weeks, he’s returned to more Trumpian subjects in his tweets, such as attacking his political opponents. We’ll here note the days on which his tweets were the least popular, on average:

Overall, it was on Dec. 11, 2017, when he was complaining about the media (and didn’t have other tweets included in YouGov’s polling),

Among Democrats, it was in January of last year when he was complaining about immigration and the border wall,

Among independents, it was in March 2018 when he was disparaging the investigation into Russian interference, and

Among Republicans, it was in March 2017 as he criticized a conservative House caucus which opposed legislation he supported.

Each of those low points was a function of Trump’s lashing out or attacking his opponents.

The most recent data provided by YouGov covers tweets through May 24, including the beginning of Trump’s attacks on MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. Several of those tweets are in the bottom quarter of the tweets that Trump has offered as president and scored particularly poorly among independents.

His tweets about mail-in voting which spurred Twitter’s first efforts to contextualize his false claims with more information weren’t included in the YouGov data. Nor was his tweet from late Thursday night suggesting he supported shooting those who loot during the protests in Minnesota. It’s hard to imagine, though, that those tweets would have been particularly well received outside the context of the resulting controversy. Yet Trump has engaged in a broad fight with Twitter over his right to offer those thoughts without any sort of constraint, going so far as to sign an executive order making threats which legal experts broadly see as unenforceable.

AD

AD

There are concrete political reasons that Trump sees this as a useful fight. The enthusiasm of his online supporters is important to him, as is having opponents against whom to fight — fights which he uses to bolster the loyalty of his base. But it’s generally a continuation of the unusual way in which Trump’s approached his presidency broadly: worry more about the people who love him the most than about being liked by more people.

Trump this week said that he’d like to give up his Twitter account. That’s not true, and it’s not necessary. If he just started tweeting like a normal president, he wouldn’t have fights with Twitter in the first place — and he might just start earning a bit more appreciation from his critics.

Scott Clement contributed to this report.