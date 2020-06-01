Some Republican senators have followed President Trump and his administration’s cues to focus less on the grievances on the protesters and more on the looting and rioting after dark. Trump and his attorney general have, without citing evidence, accused far-left actors, known as “antifa,” of orchestrating much of the protests. Trump wants to label them a terrorist organization. That’s despite the doubts by scholars of antifa in America that such an orchestration is possible.

But Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) have echoed the antifa accusation, with calls to get tough on them.

Anarchy, rioting, and looting needs to end tonight.



If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup, let's see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they're facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.



We need to have zero tolerance for this destruction. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 1, 2020

America will not standby as Antifa and other terrorists burn our cities. The law is coming. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 1, 2020

Sen. John Cornyn (Tex.), a top Senate Republican, raised up comments made over the weekend by Trump’s national security adviser saying the protests were actually helping foreign adversaries undermine America’s standing in the world.

Foreign foes taking advantage of divide over race, national security adviser says https://t.co/tQoJAnCVlT via @politico — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 1, 2020

Other Republican lawmakers were more measured in their response — going out of their way to acknowledge the anger in the black community about Floyd’s death and other police killings. But most circled their comments back to speaking out against the looting. It often seemed like condemning portions of the protests, rather than Floyd’s death, was their reason for speaking out.

Everyone has a right to be outraged by the death of George Floyd.



This moment in history needs to be a catalyst for change in our law enforcement and change in our communities. But it cannot be used as a catalyst for looting and rioting. pic.twitter.com/006IJhOcQK — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) June 1, 2020

And Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.), a House conservative, drew on former president Barack Obama’s words to condemn the violent protests:

Pres Obama’s words on Baltimore in 2015 are a fitting description of the violent displays we are seeing throughout the country: “It’s not a protest, it’s not a statement, it’s people taking advantage of a situation for their own purposes and they need to be treated as criminals.” pic.twitter.com/r1C3PBxbts — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) June 1, 2020

Democrats, by contrast, focused almost entirely on the anger and injustice driving the protests, and sometimes sought to reframe the vast majority of protesters in a positive light — and police in a negative one.

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) was a former police chief, but she has been one of the most vocal lawmakers on social media questioning police tactics. She wrote a widely read op-ed in The Washington Post in the past week: “My fellow brothers and sisters in blue, what the hell are you doing?” (She’s also a potential vice presidential pick for Joe Biden.)

A man had his life snuffed out right before our eyes. We have to deal with that. That's why we're here. George Floyd should not have lost his life.



Let's effect real change one police department at a time, and if officers don't want to follow the rules, fire them.@Morning_Joe: pic.twitter.com/EzNDHggEyw — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 1, 2020

We should totally ban police neck restraints. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) June 1, 2020

Many other Democrats used the moment to criticize Trump. On Sunday night, the White House turned out its lights as the city’s curfew hit, and some Democrats grabbed onto that image to try to symbolize the president’s lack of a forceful response to address police brutality.

As our nation burned in anger, pain, and frustration this weekend, trump agitated for violence against protestors and then hid in a bunker and literally turned out the White House lights.



There may be no better symbol of the worst executive leadership in the world. pic.twitter.com/6FEEwgZvV1 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) June 1, 2020

Congress is out of Washington as these protests rage, and not really poised to do anything about it from a legislative or even symbolic perspective. Proposals have ranged from, on the left, a national registry of police misconduct, to on the right, trying to declare antifa as a terrorist organization. (Which Trump has said he wants to do.)

But even if Congress did decide it wanted to act on one of the nation’s most alarming racial conflicts in decades, these initial divided reactions among lawmakers — with two parties seeing the same events noticeably differently — show how hard any kind of consensus would be.