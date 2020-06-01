"The biggest victims of the rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities, and as their President, I will fight to keep them safe," Trump said during his remarks. "I will fight to protect you. I am your President of law and order, and an ally of all peaceful protesters."

AD

AD

The pool reporter assigned to the White House noted that, shortly before Trump began speaking, “a series of loud booms” could be heard from outside the complex. That was likely related to what was underway in Lafayette Square, just north of the White House. There, military police and members of the National Guard were dispersing assembled protesters using tear gas and flash-bang explosives — clearing the park so that Trump could cross it to have his picture taken at a church which suffered damage on Sunday night.

As Trump was declaring himself an “ally of all peaceful protesters,” in other words, law enforcement officers acting at the direction of the White House were uprooting peaceful protesters before any curfew was in effect solely so that Trump could make his way to a photo ops unmolested.

That obvious incongruity aside, Trump's claim to be an ally of peaceful protests is perhaps the most ridiculous of the hundreds of ridiculous assertions he's made since he announced his candidacy for the presidency in 2015. It's hard to think of a statement both so self-serving and so divergent from demonstrable reality.

AD

AD

The protesters Trump has encountered most often during that period are those who regularly appear at his campaign rallies. More often than not, at some point during Trump’s remarks, someone will stand with a banner or a chanted slogan, only to be quickly drowned out by the crowd and escorted away by the police. Trump’s inevitable response isn’t to ignore them or any sort of measured appreciation of the First Amendment. It’s disparagement and threats.

He’s said he wants to punch protesters in the face. He’s said that he’d pay the legal bills of anyone in the audience who attacked a protester. He once said that perhaps an attack on a black protester at a rally in Alabama was justified. He’s dismissed protesters as losers and children, people who live with their parents. At a rally in New Hampshire last year, he mocked a protester’s weight — though the man he was mocking was actually a Trump supporter who’d been confronting the protester. Trump recognizes that his supporters enjoy joining him in hating his opponents so he elevates their hatred.

During the campaign, protests were embraced only if they agreed with his politics. Protests centered on Colorado’s Republican Party delegate allocation rules — protests Trump hoped would help him secure the party’s nomination — were praised. Protesters outside a Trump speech in California in April 2016 were “thugs and criminals.” Many, Trump said, were “professionals,” people paid to protest since there obviously could be no legitimate opposition from legitimate Americans to Trump’s candidacy.

AD

AD

After Trump won that year’s election, several days of protests emerged in various cities, including on the streets of New York outside Trump Tower. Frustrated, Trump again disparaged those in attendance as “professional.” (The irony, of course, was that Trump’s campaign paid people to attend his campaign launch event in the same building.) After broad outcry that the president-elect would describe opponents in that way, Trump backtracked, tweeting that he loved the protesters’ “passion for our great country.”

That generous spirit didn’t last long. After his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017, hundreds of thousands of protesters marched in Washington and other cities to oppose his presidency. Again, Trump disparaged their efforts.

"Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!" he tweeted. "Why didn't these people vote?"

AD

AD

A few hours later, another revision of his criticism: "Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views."

Trump moved quickly to enact policies in line with his campaign pledges, including a ban on travel from largely Muslim countries. Protests again erupted — and Trump again disparaged the protesters.

Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Over and over, the same pattern held. Protesters who supported Trump’s position were heroes, exemplars of democratic or American ideals. Those who disagreed were criminals or opportunists.

Trump’s theoretical position as an ally to peaceful protesters doesn’t only fail when considered in relation to his own policies. Trump’s also taken public positions against protests when he sees it as politically useful. He defended right-wing protesters in Charlottesville in 2017 as “fine people,” despite the overlap of those protesters with racist and white nationalist groups. He disparaged the protests spawned by Colin Kaepernick in the NFL focused on police violence, making the issue a focal point of his energy as he was facing criticism for his interactions with the family of a serviceman killed in Niger.

AD

AD

At one point, Vice President Pence attended an NFL game, only to ostentatiously leave after several players kneeled during the national anthem — a withdrawal which Trump insisted he'd ordered. That protest, of course, was centered on precisely the same issue which is spurring the current unrest and which prompted Trump's claim of allyship.

Not that we needed Pence’s choreographed appearance at a game in Indianapolis to know how Trump felt about protests centered on the experience of black people at the hands of police. When the issue moved to the forefront of the political conversation in 2014, Trump repeatedly disparaged the protests in Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore that followed the killings of black men that year. Often, he did so to attack former president Barack Obama, but at no point did he express sympathy for the peaceful protesters who he now claims as allies.

Our great African American President hasn't exactly had a positive impact on the thugs who are so happily and openly destroying Baltimore! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2015

There are many ways in which Trump is disinterested in the First Amendment; his frustration with protests he doesn't like is only one of them. That's why the First Amendment exists, of course, to protect the right to protest even when opposed by the country's most powerful elected official. But it's important to note just how far Trump is from the position he claims to hold on peaceful protests.

AD

AD