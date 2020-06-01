More than two dozen times over the course of three weeks of news briefings in April, Trump made some sort of reference to the battle against the virus being a form of warfare. This was a particularly useful analogy as Trump demanded sacrifice from the public. He repeatedly declared that the American people were “warriors,” fighters in this great conflict who would accept the need for deaths caused by the virus after scaling back containment efforts in the interest of getting the economy back on track.

It was clear, though, that this was just an analogy. The president who’d attended military school as a teenager understood the power of presiding over a conflict-torn nation — but fighting the “unseen enemy” that was the coronavirus wasn’t really what Trump had in mind. He fashions himself as a knock-heads-together fighter, a tough posture to maintain against an enemy without a head.

Then came the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. That incident triggered a flurry of protests across the country, protests that have often devolved or been pushed into violence and vandalism. However bold Trump might have been as protesters raged outside the White House over the weekend, he was at least afforded the opportunity to present to the country a toughness that the virus didn’t allow.

Governors needed to deploy the National Guard in earnest, he insisted, to “get the job done right.” Those demonstrators at the White House had no idea what risks they faced, he suggested in another thread, with the Secret Service poised to sic “vicious dogs” on them. Then, of course, there was his “looting leads to shooting” line — one with obvious implications that Trump tried to water down following criticism.

Slowly, he settled on a cause for the unrest that was usefully distinct from his own base of political support and from the core issues of racial justice motivating the bulk of the protests: The unrest was a function — mostly if not solely — of anti-fascist activists operating under the name “antifa.”

Trump has targeted antifa before, suggesting that the loosely knit group was involved in various nefarious acts. Now, though, he took an explicit step aimed at suggesting how seriously he was taking their behavior.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

There are a lot of problems with this declaration, including that antifa isn’t a membership organization as such. It’s a more tangible opponent than a virus, but not much. This tweeted declaration was nonetheless a marker: There is now a group that could serve as a foil in much the same way that “terrorist” itself has often served as a nebulous descriptor of America’s enemies over the past two decades.

He accused “antifa” of being at the root of the problem during a conference call with state governors on Monday.

“You can’t do the deal where they get one week in jail,” Trump said of those arrested for acts of violence or vandalism. “These are terrorists, these are terrorists. They’re looking to do bad things to our country. They’re antifa, and they’re radical left.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked hours later how the president knew antifa was behind the unrest. She said that there was “ample evidence” it was but that the Justice Department could better explain how.

In that call with governors, Trump made the state of affairs explicit.

“We’re talking about a war — which is a war in a certain sense, and we’re going to end it fast,” Trump continued in his remarks to the governors. “So be tough.”

Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper, invited to address his department’s role during the call, criticized states for not calling up more members of the National Guard.

“I think the sooner that you mass and dominate the battlespace,” Esper said, “the quicker this dissipates and we can get back to the right normal.”

Wars have battlespaces, even if they are the streets of American cities. And even if the enemy is angry Americans, organized under the title “antifa” for the sake of utility if not accuracy.

Trump’s allies embraced this War on Antifa, probably because many had been calling for it for some time. Trump’s online army called on “antifa” to suffer the same fate as the terrorists who have been the focus of the American military since 2001. Send them to Guantánamo Bay! Or … address them more forcefully.

“Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on Twitter. When someone responded that his tweet seemed to be inciting violence, Gaetz replied curtly.

“You know what incites violence?” he wrote on Twitter. “Weakness.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) suggested that the president deploy the country’s most elite forces to contain the young people breaking store windows in Minnesota.

“If local law enforcement is overwhelmed and needs backup,” he said, “let’s see how tough these Antifa terrorists are when they’re facing off with the 101st Airborne Division.”

“And, if necessary, the 10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet — “whatever it takes to restore order. No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.”

On Fox News, he called for Trump to use the Insurrection Act to do precisely that. No president has used the 1807 law to deploy forces since 1992, when troops were deployed to Los Angeles — at the request of California’s governor — in response to violent protests following the police beating of Rodney King. By Monday afternoon, news came that Trump was considering doing precisely that.

