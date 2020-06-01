The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker reported on the calculations in the White House about whether Trump should have addressed the nation Sunday in response to the days of protest and unrest. Here’s what he found on the decision not to do so yet:

AD

Inside Trump’s political circle, advisers have expressed conflicting views about how Trump should demonstrate leadership after the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the custody of a white police officer sparked outrage nationwide. The president, in consultation with some aides, decided not to give a speech Sunday about the violent protests over what many see as systemic racial injustice by law enforcement. Some on Trump’s reelection campaign team, as well as some White House staffers, have been pushing for the president to deliver an Oval Office address, and he could decide to do so later in the week. But aides first want him to embark on a listening tour of sorts to develop constructive ideas, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans. To that end, Trump intends to convene events this week with law enforcement officials, black leaders and other stakeholders, which aides see as opportunities for him to address the unfolding situation and develop policies, some in concert with the Justice Department, the official said.

Many of those around him worry that the president’s ongoing response to the uprisings will reinforce the perception that at his core, he is a culture warrior whose interest in addressing anti-black racism will always be trumped by his inclination toward law and order. Such a message surely wouldn’t satisfy the protesters, and it could eclipse any attempts to unify the country.

AD

After turning to Twitter last week to respond to the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old security guard in Minneapolis who was pinned to the ground with the knee of a white police officer on his neck, the president has mostly used the social media platform to attack his Democratic rivals and the media, to defend police and to promise a tough stance against those who break laws in their protests.

Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Crossing State lines to incite violence is a FEDERAL CRIME! Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher or the Federal Government will step in and do what has to be done, and that includes using the unlimited power of our Military and many arrests. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Conservative media hosts have called on the president to deliver remarks aimed at unifying the nation.

AD

“If there isn’t a reason to ever address the country that has been so diversely affected by one thing, this is the reason,” Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Monday. “The president has to bring the country together, and in that speech can’t be anything about a Democrat and nothing about a Republican. It’s got to be about an American.”

AD

Believing that Trump’s rhetoric might only make matters worse is logical, given that the president has a history of sowing division on racial matters rather than seeking to address them constructively. He launched his campaign using divisive language about people of color who he believed were breaking laws. And on the specific issue of police violence, the president made headlines for calling NFL players protesting such violence “sons of bitches” and for defending the Charlottesville marchers who demonstrated in favor of Confederate memorials.

Trump will probably have to address the nation about the current uprisings. The questions at this point are: Will too much time have passed for him to have a significant impact, and will any soothing words be overshadowed by his more inflammatory remarks on social media?

AD

Trump’s refusal to focus on the prevalence of anti-black racism that activists are denouncing is a reminder of something that even the Trump campaign has previously made clear: The president’s priority will always be his base, a group of loyalists that includes relatively few black Americans.

AD

Trump’s critics think that he not only doesn’t understand the concerns of black Americans, he doesn’t care about them. At his worst, they point out, he leans into language that inflames the ideas and actions that have empowered white supremacists since he entered the White House. Pop star Taylor Swift went viral this past weekend after criticizing the president’s handling of race matters throughout his administration.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

“I don’t think he could say anything to make this situation better. He lost the moral high ground many, many tweets ago,” Keneshia Grant, who teaches about race and politics at Howard University, told the Fix.

AD

Grant said it is “unimaginable” to her that Trump would say the things she thinks he’d need to say to regain some of that ground, such as admitting he has been wrong in the way he’s used race thus far and saying he will work to fix other structural inequalities.

AD